Video: La Liga is the best league in the world- Ex-Super Eagles star

Joba Ogunwale
The Spanish top-flight has lost its appeal in recent years following the departure of some star names, but an ex-Nigeria international insists it is still a top league.

Ex-Super Eagles stars Emmanuel Amuneke, Finidi George and Mutiu Adepoju
Former Super Eagles star Mutiu Adepoju believes Spanish La Liga is still the best league in the world despite the departure of some star players.

Adepoju disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports Nigeria at a La Liga event in Nigeria. Adepoju spent most of his playing career in Spain, starting with the Real Madrid B team before spending four years at Real Sociedad.

Ex-Super Eagles star Mutiu Adepoju believes La Liga is still the best league in the world
During his time in the Spanish top-flight, the 51-year-old played against some top players like Raul Gonzalez, Ronaldo and Luis Figo.

After his departure, players like Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane also played in La Liga. And then in the late 2000s and most part of the 2010s, La Liga was at the peak of its power with the two best players in the world, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo increased the popularity of La Liga
There were also players like Kaka, Luis Suarez, Neymar and Karim Benzema during this period. This period also coincides with Spanish dominance in world and European football.

However, in the last few years, La Liga has lost some of its stars and its grip on Europe, with the Premier League dominating recently.

But despite the Premier League's dominance, Adepoju believes La Liga is still the best league in the world and will always be an attractive destination for top talents.

"Well, La Liga is never dead," Adepoju told Pulse Sports Nigeria. It will never die.

"I mean, so many big players, even before Messi, before Ronaldo, have passed through La Liga, and La Liga is still there.

"So we are still always having the talents, legend and all that are still coming to La Liga.

"La Liga is never dead, and La Liga will always be the best league in the World," Adepoju added.

