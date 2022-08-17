La Liga clubs rule out move for €30m-rated Super Eagles forward

La Liga clubs, Getafe and CF Villarreal have confirmed that Umar is not on their respective radars this summer.

Last week, Almeria's boss, Mohamed El Assy, confirmed in an interview that Umar is for sale and the club was ready to accept a 30m offer for him.

"Umar Sadiq has not travelled to England to avoid any type of injury that could stop a transfer that is close at this time," Assy said, as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Villarreal, Getafe rule out move for Umar

Following the comments made by Assy, Villarreal has been reportedly leading the race for Umar as Unai Emery looks to bolster his attacking options.

The Yellow Submarines and Madrid-based club, Getafe, have been the two clubs said to be seriously looking to sign the AFCON 2021 forward.

However, according to the latest reports coming from Spain, both clubs have now ruled themselves out of a move for Umar.

Speaking to Diario AS via football espana , Villarreal's CEO Fernando Roig Negueroles said;

“The matter of Sadiq is a situation in which we are not doing anything, it is a matter that comes from Almeria and here we don’t know anything about it.”

“We spoke at the beginning of the market, but it was not a viable operation and then we did not speak about it more. Right now it’s as if you are speaking to me about going to Jupiter.”

For Getafe, President Angel Torres told Mundo Deportivo that Umar is not an objective for the Madrid side.

"(Umar) is not a goal for Getafe", Torres, who is prioritizing Quique Sánchez Flores ' team right now the arrival of a central and one side, said.