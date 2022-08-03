Super Eagles' Umar Sadiq closer to Almeria exit after rumoured €25m Dortmund bid

According to the latest reports as monitored by Pulse Sports Nigeria, UD Almeria has received €25m for the striker from Borussia Dortmund, as per reports.

AFP

Agents of the striker have received an interesting contract proposal which will see the Nigerian earn more than his current wage at Almeria.

Sadiq has been a subject of intense speculation following an impressive 2021/2022 season for Almeria.

Imago/Marca

The 25-year-old scored 18 goals and assisted nine (9) more to inspire Almeria back to La Liga from the Segunda division.

Almeria wants to hold on to Sadiq

The Nigerian forward is in demand but Almeria is doing what it can to hold on to the AFCON2021 star.

Pulse Nigeria