Super Eagles' Umar Sadiq closer to Almeria exit after rumoured €25m Dortmund bid

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Super Eagles forward could be playing in the Champions League following an important bid from Germany.

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq is set to leave La Liga side, Almeria, after an important bid from Germany.

According to the latest reports as monitored by Pulse Sports Nigeria, UD Almeria has received €25m for the striker from Borussia Dortmund, as per reports.

Agents of the striker have received an interesting contract proposal which will see the Nigerian earn more than his current wage at Almeria.

Sadiq has been a subject of intense speculation following an impressive 2021/2022 season for Almeria.

The 25-year-old scored 18 goals and assisted nine (9) more to inspire Almeria back to La Liga from the Segunda division.

The Nigerian forward is in demand but Almeria is doing what it can to hold on to the AFCON2021 star.

Almeria has valued Sadiq at €30m and for weeks maintained that the club is not interested in accepting anything less for their Nigerian star.

