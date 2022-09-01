Koop Show! Lookman, Aina quiet as Koopmeiners-inspired Atalanta go top

Teun Koopmeiners was the hero of the day as Atalanta defeated their visitors 3-1 with Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina in action.

Aina started the game but was substituted after 45 minutes while his compatriot Lookman was a second-half substitute.

But it was Dutch international Koopmeiners who proved to be the star of the night.

Atalanta goes joint-top

Koopmeiner fired Atalanta to the top of Serie A after he scored a hat-trick against Torino.

The 24-year-old scored two penalties and an excellent goal from range to extend Atalanta's mini-run to four matches without defeat.

Nicolas Vlasic pulled a goal back from Torino 13 minutes from time but it was just a consolation as they lost for the first time in five matches.

What the result means

With the result, Atalanta is now the new league leader in Serie A.