Atalanta BC has home joint-top of the Serie A after a comfortable win over Torino at home on Thursday night.
Koop Show! Lookman, Aina quiet as Koopmeiners-inspired Atalanta go top
Super Eagles duo Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina featured but it was a Dutchman who stole the show.
Teun Koopmeiners was the hero of the day as Atalanta defeated their visitors 3-1 with Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina in action.
Aina started the game but was substituted after 45 minutes while his compatriot Lookman was a second-half substitute.
But it was Dutch international Koopmeiners who proved to be the star of the night.
Atalanta goes joint-top
Koopmeiner fired Atalanta to the top of Serie A after he scored a hat-trick against Torino.
The 24-year-old scored two penalties and an excellent goal from range to extend Atalanta's mini-run to four matches without defeat.
Nicolas Vlasic pulled a goal back from Torino 13 minutes from time but it was just a consolation as they lost for the first time in five matches.
What the result means
With the result, Atalanta is now the new league leader in Serie A.
Atalanta leapfrogged Roma to top the table with 10 points, the same as Roma but the former has a superior goal difference.