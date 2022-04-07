Kelechi Nwakali: Spanish Players' Association vows to challenge Huesca over Contract Termination

The players' association has revealed that it would take the case to the Huesca City courts in a bid to protect the player's labour rights.

Nwakali is in a war of words with Huesca after the Spanish second division club unilaterally terminated the contract of the 23-year-old midfielder.

Association of Spanish Footballers to defend Kelechi Nwakali

In an official press statement released on the AFE's official website, the players' association revealed that it was taking up the role of 'advising and defending Nwakali's legitimate interests.'

The statement read: "After communicating the Huesca Sports Society, this past Tuesday, April 5, the end of the contractual relationship that it had with the soccer player Kelechi Nwakali, the Spanish Soccer Players Association wants to state the following:

"SD Huesca notified the footballer that a disciplinary file was being opened on February 4, 2022, due to alleged events that have led to the club's unilateral decision to fire the player.

"Since the enormous defenselessness that this situation was causing in the affected person became known, he made himself available to Kelechi Nwakali, advising him and defending his legitimate interests."

Citing 'numerous erroneous information', the AFE confirmed that it would challenge Huesca's decision to dismiss Nwakali based on a violation of the player's labour rights.

"Given the numerous information that is appearing, some erroneous, AFE wants to clarify that the dismissal will be challenged -as it cannot be otherwise- before the courts of the city of Huesca with the aim of continuing to safeguard the labor rights of the soccer player," the statement explained.

"AFE understands that, with this unilateral resolution adopted by the club, the labor rights of Kelechi Nwakali have been clearly violated."

In reaction to the club's termination of his contract, Nwakali released an official statement accusing Huesca of trying to stop him from honouring an invitation from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to join the Super Eagles squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The 23-year-old also accused the club of paying his wages late, withholding his wages when his mother was I'll, and using his wages as a bargaining chip to make the midfielder sign a new contract.