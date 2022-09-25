LALIGA 2

Kelechi Nwakali's Ponferradina continues mini revival in 4-goal thriller

Izuchukwu Akawor
The midfielder has started every game this season for Ponferradina and helped them to continue their mini-revival with a thrilling encounter at the El Toralin.

Ponferradina before the game at El Toralin.
Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali was in action as Ponferradina welcomed Tenerife to the El Toralin in the Spanish second division.

Both clubs needed the three points but settled for a share of the spoils after an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Nigeria's Nwakali started his seventh game of the season for Ponferradina and completed the game against Tenerife.

He created one chance, made one key pass, completed 93% of his passes, 100% of his dribbles and added six (6) recoveries.

Kelechi Nwakali continued his resurgence at Ponferradina
However, it didn't help the club earn the needed the victory as they were held to a draw at home.

Despite losing some key players who are away with their respective national teams to the FIFA International break, the two clubs served a treat in Toralin.

Kelechi Nwakali joined SD Ponferradina in the summer.
An impressive first half display ended with nothing to separate the two sides at the break as both teams were tied 1-1.

Daniel Ojeda opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark but Tenerife equalised through Ivan Romero six minutes before the half time.

The second half also witnessed two goals from either side as they refused to be separated at all despite a dominant display from Nwakali's Ponferradina.

Derik Lacerda restored Ponferradina's lead in the 68th minute but once again, Tenerife hit back, this time, Romero created the chance for Waldo Rubio, who made no mistakes from close range eight minutes from time.

In terms of what the result means for both teams, they have now extended their unbeaten runs to two matches - a win and draw for either side.

Ponferradina and Tenerife shared the spoils at El Toralin.
For Tenerife, they'd be the happier of the two teams as the point in El Toralin ended a poor run of three successive defeats on the road.

On the LaLiga 2 table, Ponferradina sits 11th with 10 points from seven matches while Tenerife is four places behind in 15th position on eight points.

