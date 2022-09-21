FRIENDLY

Iheanacho finally joins 21 other early birds in Super Eagles camp ahead of Algeria clash

Jidechi Chidiezie
His arrival brings the number of players in camp to 22 of the expected 24.

Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho has become the latest player to join the Super Eagles camp in Constantine, Algeria.

He becomes the latest player after goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, Godwin Saviour and Ademola Lookman to join the Constantine camping exercise ahead of Nigeria's international friendly with the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners.

Maduka Okoye, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Valentine Ozornwafor, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Rafael Onyedika, Moses Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi, Lookman, Adebayo, Saviour, and Iheanacho.

The players still expected to arrive in Algeria ahead of the games against Algeria include goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, and Rivers United's Ebube Duru.

Head coach Jose Peseiro had originally called up 25 players for the team expected to take on Algeria in a doubleheader on Friday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 27.

Super Eagles first session for Algeria
Super Eagles first session for Algeria Pulse Nigeria

However, due to injuries sustained by captain Ahmed Musa, Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze, and former Rangers defender Leon Balogun were replaced with Ozornwafor, Godwin, and Duru.

Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis who was named as a replacement for injured Henry Onyekuru also pulled off the squad due to an injury, leaving the expected team depleted by one player.

Algeria will be Peseiro's fifth game in charge, following defeats to Mexico, and Ecuador and victories over Liberia and Sao Tome.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

