Super-sub Kelechi Iheanacho inspires Leicester to first home win in 2022

Iheanacho assisted the only goal, scored by his talented teammate, Harvey Barnes, to help the Foxes to a narrow 1-0 win over the Lilly Whites.

Pulse Nigeria

Defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was the only Nigerian who started for Leicester in the game with his compatriots at the club, Ademola Lookman and Iheanacho coming on as second half substitutes.

However, Ndidi played for 76 minutes before he was substituted after picking up his seventh booking of the campaign early on in the second half.

It was an end to end stuff from Leicester City and Leeds United in the opening half of their game at the King Power.

The visitors started on a positive note in the first game under new manager Jesse Marsch who replaced the sacked former enigmatic boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Daniel James came closest for the Lily Whites early on before Raphinha also had a half chance later on for the visitors who looked quite confident and comfortable in the first 45 minutes.

However, it was the host who almost broke the deadlock via Jamie Vardy and Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi, whose free header just before the break could have been better directed than straight at Leeds goalkeeper Meslier, who had to gather twice with Soyunce lurking for a rebound.

Pulse Nigeria

An exciting but barren opening half from both sides. The second half started on a slow and scratchy note, with Ndidi going into the referee's book early on with his seventh yellow of the season for a dangerous foul.

As in the first half, the away side once again was the first to test either goalkeepers through that man.

Rodrigo nods goal-wards from a corner but Kasper Schmeichel was alert at the near post to parry to safety.

Moments later, Leeds came close again, Schmeichel called upon again, this time he denies Raphinha from point-blank range.

Leicester reacted to the pressure with manager Brendan Rodgers sending on the duo of Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho, as he had seen enough, just after the hour mark.

Pulse Nigeria

Six minutes after the double substitutions, the move proved to be an inspired one as Iheanacho set up Harvey Barnes following an excellent one-two between the two for the breakthrough.

It was the fourth goal in four matches against Leeds for Barnes

Iheanacho takes his assist tally to five (5) for Leicester in the Premier League this season.

Leicester came close to adding to the scoreline via Iheanacho and Lookman but there would be no more goals as the Foxes held on for the win.

Pulse Nigeria

The result means Leicester win back-to-back matches for the second time this season and consecutive clean sheets for the first time in 13 months.