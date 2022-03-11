Schmeichel rates Iheanacho as a better finisher than Vardy

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has reportedly rated Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho as the best finisher at the club ahead of his other strike partners.
Kelechi Iheanacho scored with his only shot against Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League
Iheanacho was on target last night against Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 first-leg victory at the King Power Stadium.
The 25-year-old scored with his only shot of the game against the French side to take his goal tally for the season to six (6) goals and nine (9) assists.
Schmeichel rates Iheanacho over Vardy in finishing
In an interview on BT Sport after the match, former England international Emile Heskey revealed that Schmeichel made the admission about Iheanacho being the best finisher at the club.
"Kasper Schmeichel says Iheanacho is the best finisher at the club and that is fantastic. The finish was not easy at all," Heskey said.
"It’s great for him to score, especially with Jamie Vardy being out. The club rely on Vardy but it’s not just about him."
Iheanacho started on the bench on Thursday night as Zambian hotshot Patson Daka led the line for the Foxes.
The Nigerian International has now had a goal contribution (either a goal or an assist) in all six competitions that he has featured in this season for Leicester City.
