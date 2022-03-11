UECL

Schmeichel rates Iheanacho as a better finisher than Vardy

Damola Ogungbe
Kelechi Iheanacho scored with his only shot against Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League

Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy are Leicester City's leading strikers
Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy are Leicester City's leading strikers (IMAGO Sportimage)

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has reportedly rated Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho as the best finisher at the club ahead of his other strike partners.

Iheanacho was on target last night against Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 first-leg victory at the King Power Stadium.

The 25-year-old scored with his only shot of the game against the French side to take his goal tally for the season to six (6) goals and nine (9) assists.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal in the Europa Conference League on Thursday
Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first goal in the Europa Conference League on Thursday Pulse Nigeria

In an interview on BT Sport after the match, former England international Emile Heskey revealed that Schmeichel made the admission about Iheanacho being the best finisher at the club.

"Kasper Schmeichel says Iheanacho is the best finisher at the club and that is fantastic. The finish was not easy at all," Heskey said.

"It’s great for him to score, especially with Jamie Vardy being out. The club rely on Vardy but it’s not just about him."

Leicester's Jamie Vardy (left) faces a long injury lay-off
Leicester's Jamie Vardy (left) faces a long injury lay-off AFP

Iheanacho started on the bench on Thursday night as Zambian hotshot Patson Daka led the line for the Foxes.

The Nigerian International has now had a goal contribution (either a goal or an assist) in all six competitions that he has featured in this season for Leicester City.

  Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy are Leicester City's leading strikers

  • Wolves were not kind at all to our Super Eagles stars at the Molineux.

    Hungry Wolves feast on Emmanuel Dennis' Watford, Etebo returns after 6 months layoff

  • Cyriel Dessers got his fourth goal of the UEFA Europa Conference League season against Partizan

    Cyriel Dessers on target in dramatic comeback win for Feyenoord

