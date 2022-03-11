Schmeichel rates Iheanacho as a better finisher than Vardy

Iheanacho was on target last night against Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 first-leg victory at the King Power Stadium.

The 25-year-old scored with his only shot of the game against the French side to take his goal tally for the season to six (6) goals and nine (9) assists.

Pulse Nigeria

Schmeichel rates Iheanacho over Vardy in finishing

In an interview on BT Sport after the match, former England international Emile Heskey revealed that Schmeichel made the admission about Iheanacho being the best finisher at the club.

"Kasper Schmeichel says Iheanacho is the best finisher at the club and that is fantastic. The finish was not easy at all," Heskey said.

"It’s great for him to score, especially with Jamie Vardy being out. The club rely on Vardy but it’s not just about him."

AFP

Iheanacho started on the bench on Thursday night as Zambian hotshot Patson Daka led the line for the Foxes.