Kano-born Alhassan Yusuf among the most valuable Nigerian under-21 players at over ₦900 MILLION

The market value of a player is determined by a combination of different factors such as form, ability, age, current contract situation etc all in a bid to figure out what the player in question would cost in the transfer market.
Top ten Nigerian players 21 years old or younger according to their market value
Football data giants, Transfermrket has an extensive database of player market values which revealed some interesting names when Nigerian players under the age of 21 were the focus.
10. Sunusi Ibrahim
19-year old Montreal striker Sunusi Ibrahim is 10th on the list having been valued at €600,000 for his exploits in the American Major League Soccer.
Sunusi played in the NPFL for Nasarawa United from 2019 but then joined Montreal in 2021 as an 18-year old and has since scored four goals in 29 total appearances for the club.
9. Michael Ologo
19-year old right back, Michael Ologo is a regular for Istanbulspor in the Turkish second division and has played 24 times and scored once so far this season which is why he is valued at €700,000.
8. Taofeek Ismaheel
21-year old winger Taofeek Ismaheel scored 13 goals and had eight assists for Fredrikstad in the Norwegian second tier last season which earned him a move to the Superligaen with Villareal and a €700,000 market value.
7. Ishaq Abdulrazak
19-year old midfielder Ishaq Abdulrazaq struts his stuff for Norrkoping in the Swedish first division and is valued at €900,000.
6. Tolu Arokodare
21-year old striker Tolu Arokodare is valued at €1 million for his performances in the French Ligue 2 for Amiens where he has scored 13 goals in 38 games across all competitions this season.
5. Ibrahim Aliyu
Ibrahim Aliyu plays for Lokomotiva Zagreb and the 20-year old winger has been impressive in phases this season with five goals and four assists in the Croatian League.
4. Samson Tijani
19-year old defensive midfielder Samson Tijani has found playing time hard to come by at Salzburg but his talent is good enough to earn him a market value of €1.5 million.
3. Alhassan Yusuf
21-year old Alhassan Yusuf has been solid for Royal Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League where he has played 35 games and returned three goals and two assists in his first season across all competitions.
The central midfielder is highly-rated for his energy and work rate which is why he has been valued at €2.2 million approximately 960 million naira.
2. Raphael Onyedika
20-year old central midfielder, Raphael Onyedika has been a shining light for Midtjylland having stepped up and replaced Frank Onyeka who departed for Brentford last summer.
Onyedika has played 42 games this season, returning four goals and two assists and is valued at €3 million.
1. Akinkunmi Amoo
19-year old Akinkunmi Amoo is the only player on this list to have earned a Super Eagles call up which makes sense that he is the most valuable in his category.
Amoo is valued at €4 million and rightly so as the Copenhagen winger has returned 14 goals and six assists in 50 senior career games so far which is impressive for a teenager.
