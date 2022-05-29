VIDEO: Kalu, Ejuke show up at Onuachu's traditional wedding ceremony in Accra

Pulse Sports Nigeria had reported that Onuachu would be getting married to his Ghanaian girlfriend in two separate ceremonies in Accra and Ghana, respectively.

Onuachu and Tracy's traditional wedding in Accra

And as expected, the first part of the wedding took place in Ghana on May 28, with Kalu, Onyeka and Ejuke all in attendance.

The trio showed support for their international teammate in an elaborate traditional ceremony. The couples wore their respective traditional outfit, with Onuachu spotting Igbo attire with a red cap, walking stick and beads.

Meanwhile, his wife, Tracy, looked ravishing in a beautiful robe covered with African prints. After the routine prayers at the traditional ceremony, the couples changed into another outfit to show their dancing steps on the dancing floor.

Following the ceremony, Onuachu reshared some pictures and videos from friends on his Instagram stories. However, the ceremony has not ended as the two will have another in Nigeria on June 19 in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

Onuachu and Tracy's journey

Onuachu and Tracy have been in a relationship for a very long time after they reportedly met at an airport in Amsterdam. The Super Eagles star proposed to her wife earlier this year in Paris.

