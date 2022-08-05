Super Eagles forward to become 4th Nigerian in the Saudi Pro League

Lokosa has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option for a further year that could see him stay at the club until 2024.

He joins the Saudi club from Nigeria Professional Football League side Kwara United where he spent the 2021/22 campaign.

The 28-year-old came to the limelight following a brilliant 2018 season with Kano giant Kano Pillars.

He scored 19 league goals to emerge as the top scorer and earned a call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

However, Lokosa has turned into a journeyman since that incredible season with Pillars, with stints at Tunisian club Esperance and Simba SC.

The former Pillars star played for Kwara United in the NPFL last season and scored eight goals to help the club finish in the top four.

