TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward to become 4th Nigerian in the Saudi Pro League

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Nigerian international will play for his fifth club in as many years after his latest move to the Saudi Pro League.

Junior Lokosa, Ogenyi Onazi and John Ogu
Junior Lokosa, Ogenyi Onazi and John Ogu

Nigerian striker Junior Lokosa is the latest Nigerian in the Saudi Professional League following a move to Al Rayyan.

inRead

Lokosa has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option for a further year that could see him stay at the club until 2024.

Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Elderson Echiejile, Ogenyi  Onazi, Junior Lokosa and William Troost-Ekong.
Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Elderson Echiejile, Ogenyi  Onazi, Junior Lokosa and William Troost-Ekong. ece-auto-gen

He joins the Saudi club from Nigeria Professional Football League side Kwara United where he spent the 2021/22 campaign.

The 28-year-old came to the limelight following a brilliant 2018 season with Kano giant Kano Pillars.

He scored 19 league goals to emerge as the top scorer and earned a call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Junior Lokosa
Junior Lokosa ece-auto-gen

However, Lokosa has turned into a journeyman since that incredible season with Pillars, with stints at Tunisian club Esperance and Simba SC.

The former Pillars star played for Kwara United in the NPFL last season and scored eight goals to help the club finish in the top four.

Junior Lokosa
Junior Lokosa ece-auto-gen

He will be the fourth Nigerian in the Saudi Pro League after Odion Ighala, Tosin Adeniji and Ogenyi Onazi.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Junior Lokosa, Ogenyi Onazi and John Ogu

    Super Eagles forward to become 4th Nigerian in the Saudi Pro League

  • Calvin Bassey completes summer transfer from Rangers to Ajax

    'Playing in the Premier League would have been easier for me' - Calvin Bassey on choosing Ajax over England

  • Ademola Lookman signs for Atalanta (Twitter/Atalanta)

    Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman completes transfer to Atalanta

Recommended articles

Super Eagles forward to become 4th Nigerian in the Saudi Pro League

Super Eagles forward to become 4th Nigerian in the Saudi Pro League

Falconets land in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup [Photos]

Falconets land in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup [Photos]

Watch: Wizkid thrills over 20,000 fans at Gamers8 eSports concert in Saudi Arabia

Watch: Wizkid thrills over 20,000 fans at Gamers8 eSports concert in Saudi Arabia

'Playing in the Premier League would have been easier for me' - Calvin Bassey on choosing Ajax over England

'Playing in the Premier League would have been easier for me' - Calvin Bassey on choosing Ajax over England

Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Verdict: Who will be the best performing Super Eagles star?

The Verdict: Who will be the best performing Super Eagles star?

Trending

Kelechi Iheanacho and his girlfriend Amarachi Joy

Kelechi Iheanacho Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman, Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Super Eagles to play Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game

Super Eagles to face Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game