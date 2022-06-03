SUPER EAGLES

Nigeria's poor run continue as Ecuador inflict another loss on Jose Peseiro

Joba Ogunwale
The three-time African champions are now without a win in their last four matches following a defeat to The Tricolors.

Nigeria suffered a 1-0 loss to Ecuador

Jose Peseiro is still searching for his first win as Super Eagles manager after his Nigerian team suffered a 1-0 loss to Ecuador in their international friendly encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Friday morning.

Peseiro began his reign as Nigeria's coach on Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Mexico at the AT&T Stadium but was hoping to secure a win against Ecuador.

However, he would have to wait a little bit for his first win after Pervis Estupinian's third-minute strike sealed a 1-0 victory for the South Americans.

More to follow.

Joba Ogunwale

