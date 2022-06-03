Jose Peseiro is still searching for his first win as Super Eagles manager after his Nigerian team suffered a 1-0 loss to Ecuador in their international friendly encounter at the Red Bull Arena on Friday morning.
SUPER EAGLES
Nigeria's poor run continue as Ecuador inflict another loss on Jose Peseiro
The three-time African champions are now without a win in their last four matches following a defeat to The Tricolors.
Recommended articles
Peseiro began his reign as Nigeria's coach on Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Mexico at the AT&T Stadium but was hoping to secure a win against Ecuador.
However, he would have to wait a little bit for his first win after Pervis Estupinian's third-minute strike sealed a 1-0 victory for the South Americans.
More to follow.
More from category
-
Nigeria's poor run continue as Ecuador inflict another loss on Jose Peseiro
-
Ex-Egypt and Tottenham star snubs Salah but names Okocha in his Africa's top five
-
Omeruo presents President Buhari with signed jersey and ball in Spain [Photos/Videos]