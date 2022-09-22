Peseiro reveals 2 targets Super Eagles should achieve before the end of his contract

The Super Eagles will on Friday, September 23, take on Algeria's team B in a test match before the FIFA-sanctioned international friendly against Algeria's main team slated for Tuesday, September 27.

Win, win, win, no matter what

Speaking ahead of the doubleheader, Peseiro revealed that his main target is to engrave a winning mentality in the mind of the Super Eagles players.

"Algeria is a good team. Our goal is to win the next AFCON," the 62-year-old tactician stated in an interview with NFF TV.

"For that to happen, you need to create a winning habit. In training and the game, you need to create the ability to win - that is the main point.

"Introducing new players into the team, new tactics or dynamics isn't the key point. It is that you want to win.

"Every time we want to win. Every time. The Nigerian national team belong to the league of the best national teams in Africa. So, we must create that winning habit."

Algeria, Nigeria to officially meet for the 22nd time next Tuesday

After Friday's test match in Constantine, Super Eagles will travel 657 kilometres (408 miles) to face the 2019 AFCON winners in another game - a FIFA-recognized friendly in Oran.

It will be the second time the Super Eagles will play Algeria in a friendly since their infamous AFCON 2019 semi-final, ended 2-1 in favour of the Fennec Foxes.

Historically, there have been 21 meetings between Nigeria and Algeria since 1973, with the Super Eagles recording nine wins and three draws.