Peseiro reveals 2 targets Super Eagles should achieve before the end of his contract

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

In 2010, recording artist DJ Khaled released a hit single "All I do is win", the kind of song Peseiro would love the Super Eagles to happily sing during his term.

Head coach Jose Peseiro watches on
Head coach Jose Peseiro watches on

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has revealed that his main target for the national team, asides from winning the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), is to create a winning mentality.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles will on Friday, September 23, take on Algeria's team B in a test match before the FIFA-sanctioned international friendly against Algeria's main team slated for Tuesday, September 27.

Speaking ahead of the doubleheader, Peseiro revealed that his main target is to engrave a winning mentality in the mind of the Super Eagles players.

Super Eagles in training
Super Eagles in training Pulse Nigeria

"Algeria is a good team. Our goal is to win the next AFCON," the 62-year-old tactician stated in an interview with NFF TV.

"For that to happen, you need to create a winning habit. In training and the game, you need to create the ability to win - that is the main point.

"Introducing new players into the team, new tactics or dynamics isn't the key point. It is that you want to win.

"Every time we want to win. Every time. The Nigerian national team belong to the league of the best national teams in Africa. So, we must create that winning habit."

After Friday's test match in Constantine, Super Eagles will travel 657 kilometres (408 miles) to face the 2019 AFCON winners in another game - a FIFA-recognized friendly in Oran.

It will be the second time the Super Eagles will play Algeria in a friendly since their infamous AFCON 2019 semi-final, ended 2-1 in favour of the Fennec Foxes.

Super Eagles first session for Algeria
Super Eagles first session for Algeria Pulse Nigeria

Historically, there have been 21 meetings between Nigeria and Algeria since 1973, with the Super Eagles recording nine wins and three draws.

Both Nigeria and Algeria will not be participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, having been defeated in the CAF qualifying playoffs by Ghana and Cameroon.

Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Peseiro reveals 2 targets Super Eagles should achieve before the end of his contract

Peseiro reveals 2 targets Super Eagles should achieve before the end of his contract

Photos: Super Eagles train for Algeria but Friday's match is not recognised by FIFA

Photos: Super Eagles train for Algeria but Friday's match is not recognised by FIFA

Peseiro reacts to Ndidi-injury controversy, reveals why the player left Algeria camp

Peseiro reacts to Ndidi-injury controversy, reveals why the player left Algeria camp

TikTok celebrates some iconic women from the WAFCON 2022

TikTok celebrates some iconic women from the WAFCON 2022

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi drags journalist over fake injury claim

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi drags journalist over fake injury claim

Super Eagles legend set to be first guest on exciting 'LaLiga Loca' show

Super Eagles legend set to be first guest on exciting 'LaLiga Loca' show

Trending

Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Instagram/Terem Moffi)
SUPER EAGLES

Finidi nominates red-hot striker to replace Osimhen against Algeria

Ayo Obileye has been a standout performer for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership
COMMENT

EMI LOKAN! Why Ayo Obileye MUST be on the next Super Eagles list

KV Kortijk announce arrival of assistant coach Joseph Akpala

Retired Super Eagles striker take up coaching job with Belgian first division club

Alex Iwobi named in Premier League team of the week

Premier League legend names Alex Iwobi in team of the week