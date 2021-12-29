BREAKING: Former FC Porto boss Jose Peseiro named new Super Eagles head coach

NFF revealed in a communique made public on Wednesday night that the Executive Committee endorsed the appointment of the former Porto boss as the new coach.

AFP

"After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr. Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles," the statement said in parts.

Peseiro, who will take over reigns of the vacant position following the termination of Gernot Rohr's contract last month, will observe the Super Eagles in Cameroon next month before taking charge of the team.

Pulse Nigeria

"The Committee, however, resolved that Augustine Eguavoen, the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Mr. Peseiro only playing the role of Observer," the communique added.

"It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Mr. Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr. Eguavoen."

Peseiro, 61, a former forward, has been the coach of South American country, Venezuela before he resigned from the position last month after going a year without pay.

Pulse Nigeria