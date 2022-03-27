Jollof Derby: 'That's not my decision' - Calvin Bassey on calls for him to start against Ghana

Bassey finally made his debut in the goalless draw between Nigeria and Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi during their first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The versatile 21-year-old made his official debut for Nigeria and played the final 14 minutes of the match in Kumasi after he replaced Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi.

Despite the cameo, the youngsters impressed enough for Nigerians to ask coach Eguavoen to hand him the starting berth in the second leg slated for next Tuesday.

However, in an exclusive chat with Pulse Sports Nigeria at the team's training session on Sunday evening, Bassey said who starts is not his decision to make but he will continue to give his best in training.

"That's not my decision, that's not up to me," Bassey said when asked his reaction to Nigerians asking for the coach to start him on Tuesday.

"I am going to give my best every training session and whatever the manager decides and wants to do, I'm on board with it and support it. So, if [Zaidu] Sanusi starts, I want him to do well. The most important thing for me is that the team wins, whether or not I am starting or not."