Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has responded to calls from Nigerians for Head coach Augustine Eguavoen to start him against Ghana on Tuesday.
Jollof Derby: 'That's not my decision' - Calvin Bassey on calls for him to start against Ghana
The Rangers star says he just wants Nigerias Super Eagles to win against the Black Stars of Ghana
Bassey finally made his debut in the goalless draw between Nigeria and Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi during their first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier.
The versatile 21-year-old made his official debut for Nigeria and played the final 14 minutes of the match in Kumasi after he replaced Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi.
Despite the cameo, the youngsters impressed enough for Nigerians to ask coach Eguavoen to hand him the starting berth in the second leg slated for next Tuesday.
However, in an exclusive chat with Pulse Sports Nigeria at the team's training session on Sunday evening, Bassey said who starts is not his decision to make but he will continue to give his best in training.
"That's not my decision, that's not up to me," Bassey said when asked his reaction to Nigerians asking for the coach to start him on Tuesday.
"I am going to give my best every training session and whatever the manager decides and wants to do, I'm on board with it and support it. So, if [Zaidu] Sanusi starts, I want him to do well. The most important thing for me is that the team wins, whether or not I am starting or not."
Nigeria's Super Eagles will battle their counterparts from Ghana, the Black Stars, for the final time next Tuesday to determine who takes one of five slots to represent the continent later this month is in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
More from category
-
Jollof Derby: 'That's not my decision' - Calvin Bassey on calls for him to start against Ghana
-
We achieved our aim in Kumasi - Amuneke defends Super Eagles first-leg draw against Ghana
-
Almost 3 years later, Uzoho turns the tables on Okoye in Super Eagles n.1 battle