Jollof Derby: 'I'm not under pressure' - Ghana's coach Otto Addo declares before crunch tie

Addo made this statement during his pre-match press conference at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Monday night after his team's last training session.

"First of all, I have a different definition of pressure," Addo said. "Pressure, for me, is a privilege to sit here in front of as a coach for the Ghana national team, it's a privilege. it's not pressure for me."

"For me, I think 30 million Ghanaians will like to be here (as the coach), so, it is a privilege, not a pressure. Pressure is when I have to think [about] what I eat tomorrow, this is pressure. But this (being here as a coach, facing Nigeria) is no pressure."

However, with a ticket to the final later this year in Qatar at stake, the Black Stars boss added that they want to qualify at the expense of Nigeria and he has told his players to go have 'fun'.

"But surely, we want to qualify and I have told the players to go have fun,'' he added. "If you make mistakes, I will take it on myself. First, try to play football, try to score, to win and we give our best."

"We haven't won anything, so, this is a football ad sometimes, you play good, you lose. Sometimes, you play bad but you can win. So, it's a privilege to be here, to have the chance to go to the World Cup and we will do everything we can to qualify."