John Obi Mikel scored his one and only Premier League goal nine years ago today

Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel scored a goal for Chelsea on that day in a 2-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League.

The significance of that goal is the fact that it was Mikel’s first and only goal in nearly a decade of Premier League football.

John Obi Mikel’s goal against Fulham

“It’s John Obi Mikel…can you believe it!?” the commentator’s voice rang with exciting bewilderment as the Nigerian put the ball in the back of the net.

Mikel connected with John Terry’s flick at the back post to acrobatically turn the ball home and put Chelsea 2-0 up at home to Fulham.

The defensive midfielder was in his seventh year as a Chelsea player and scored his first league goal for the club at the start of his eighth season.

For that reason, the goal received special attention and was emotionally celebrated by Mikel and his Chelsea teammates.

Imago

Mikel had a great career at Chelsea where he was for a decade, between 2006 and 2017, making 372 total appearances and returning six goals.