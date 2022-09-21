John Obi Mikel scored his one and only Premier League goal nine years ago today

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Relive the surreal moment Super Eagles legend scored his first and only Premier League goal for Chelsea in 2013

John Obi Mikel scored his only Premier League against Fulham in 2013
John Obi Mikel scored his only Premier League against Fulham in 2013

September 21, 2013 is not an exactly memorable day in the world but one significant thing did happen for Nigerians and those associated with Chelsea football club.

Recommended articles

Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel scored a goal for Chelsea on that day in a 2-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League.

The significance of that goal is the fact that it was Mikel’s first and only goal in nearly a decade of Premier League football.

“It’s John Obi Mikel…can you believe it!?” the commentator’s voice rang with exciting bewilderment as the Nigerian put the ball in the back of the net.

Mikel connected with John Terry’s flick at the back post to acrobatically turn the ball home and put Chelsea 2-0 up at home to Fulham.

The defensive midfielder was in his seventh year as a Chelsea player and scored his first league goal for the club at the start of his eighth season.

For that reason, the goal received special attention and was emotionally celebrated by Mikel and his Chelsea teammates.

John Obi Mikel's first Premier League goal was joyously celebrated by himself and his Chelsea teammates
John Obi Mikel's first Premier League goal was joyously celebrated by himself and his Chelsea teammates Imago

Mikel had a great career at Chelsea where he was for a decade, between 2006 and 2017, making 372 total appearances and returning six goals.

Obviously, the Nigerian was not one with a eye for goal but he did have a trophy-laden career at Chelsea with two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one EFL cup, Champions League and Europa League each.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

John Obi Mikel scored his one and only Premier League goal nine years ago today

John Obi Mikel scored his one and only Premier League goal nine years ago today

Ronaldo makes major announcement about Portugal future, retirement

Ronaldo makes major announcement about Portugal future, retirement

Toilet builder David Alaba voted Austrian Player of the Year

Toilet builder David Alaba voted Austrian Player of the Year

Is Wilfred Ndidi still good enough to start in midfield for Nigeria?

Is Wilfred Ndidi still good enough to start in midfield for Nigeria?

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro speaks ahead of Nigeria's clash against Algeria

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro speaks ahead of Nigeria's clash against Algeria

'He must like me' - Man City's Stones shares why a dog was named after him

'He must like me' - Man City's Stones shares why a dog was named after him

Trending

Ayo Obileye has been a standout performer for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership
COMMENT

EMI LOKAN! Why Ayo Obileye MUST be on the next Super Eagles list

KV Kortijk announce arrival of assistant coach Joseph Akpala

Retired Super Eagles striker take up coaching job with Belgian first division club

Finidi George's nephew Malcolm Ebiowei has been called up to the England nder 20 squad

Finidi George’s nephew invited to the England national team

Calvin Bassey is fast becoming an elite defender
COMMENT

Calvin Bassey’s performance against Liverpool was the birthing of an elite defender