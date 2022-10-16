Joe Aribo and Southampton survive a major hammering at home at the St Mary's on Sunday afternoon.
Joe Aribo's Southampton survives dominant Hammers after narrow escape
The Super Eagles midfielder featured for the 10th game this season in the Premier League.
Southampton hosted West Ham United in a week 10 encounter which saw both sides share the spoils in the end.
Super Eagles midfielder Aribo had a quiet game albeit in an unusual wingback position for the Saints.
He was on the pitch for 74 minutes before he was substituted with both teams still searching for the elusive winner.
The 27-year-old completed 70% of his passes, created one chance, made one key pass and win two interceptions.
Saints survive Hammers
While Aribo and his Saints shared the spoils with West Ham, it was a narrow escape for the home side.
West Ham dominated the encounter but had to fight from behind after Romain Perraud fired Southampton ahead in the 20th minute.
Declan Rice equalised for the Saints in the second after, just after the hour mark. But the away side will be disappointed to have left St Mary's with just a point.
David Moyes' men dominated the battle from start to finish, but failed to turn their dominance into goals despite 25 attempts on goal.