PREMIER LEAGUE

Joe Aribo's Southampton survives dominant Hammers after narrow escape

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Super Eagles midfielder featured for the 10th game this season in the Premier League.

Joe Aribo has scored two goals this season for Southampton.
Joe Aribo has scored two goals this season for Southampton.

Joe Aribo and Southampton survive a major hammering at home at the St Mary's on Sunday afternoon.

Read Also

Southampton hosted West Ham United in a week 10 encounter which saw both sides share the spoils in the end.

Super Eagles midfielder Aribo had a quiet game albeit in an unusual wingback position for the Saints.

He was on the pitch for 74 minutes before he was substituted with both teams still searching for the elusive winner.

Aribo and Rice during the game on Sunday.
Aribo and Rice during the game on Sunday. Pulse Nigeria

The 27-year-old completed 70% of his passes, created one chance, made one key pass and win two interceptions.

While Aribo and his Saints shared the spoils with West Ham, it was a narrow escape for the home side.

West Ham dominated the encounter but had to fight from behind after Romain Perraud fired Southampton ahead in the 20th minute.

Declan Rice equalised for the Saints in the second after, just after the hour mark. But the away side will be disappointed to have left St Mary's with just a point.

David Moyes' men dominated the battle from start to finish, but failed to turn their dominance into goals despite 25 attempts on goal.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Volleyball: 1k+ fans watch Keystyle Travels rule 2022 LVC Thunder Games

Volleyball: 1k+ fans watch Keystyle Travels rule 2022 LVC Thunder Games

'Where is Haaland?' - Reactions as Super Salah helps Liverpool to 'crucial' win over Man City

'Where is Haaland?' - Reactions as Super Salah helps Liverpool to 'crucial' win over Man City

'We are under construction' - Xavi begs after El Clasico thrashing

'We are under construction' - Xavi begs after El Clasico thrashing

Potter comments on Kepa's incredible 'triple save' in Aston Villa win

Potter comments on Kepa's incredible 'triple save' in Aston Villa win

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Joe Aribo's Southampton survives dominant Hammers after narrow escape

Joe Aribo's Southampton survives dominant Hammers after narrow escape

Trending

Francis Uzoho
UEL

VIDEO: 'I am happy' - Uzoho says despite losing 1-0 to Man United in the Europa League

Victor Osimhen back with a bang for Napoli

Corbo hails Osimhen for penalty kick giveaway

Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha
PREMIER LEAGUE

'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form

Osimhen scored his first Champions League goal for Napoli against Ajax
UCL

'Osimhen is always offside' - Spalletti knocks Super Eagles striker