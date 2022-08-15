PREMIER LEAGUE

How Aribo reacted to his historic first Premier League goal for Southampton

Izuchukwu Akawor
Saint Aribo is over the moon after he opened his Premier League account for the season for Southampton at the weekend.

A first of many goals to come for the Super Eagle, Aribo.
Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo is a happy man at the moment after he got off the mark for the season in the Premier League.

Aribo scored his first goal in the Premier League for Southampton in the four-goal thriller against Leeds United at St. Mary's.

The super sub, Joe Aribo.
In what was his second outing in the league for the Saints, the Super Eagles star helped his club avoid a second defeat in a row to earn a share of the spoils at home.

His special and historic goal came 11 minutes after he replaced Mohamed Elyounoussi with Southampton down by two goals.

Speaking after the game, the 25-year-old praised his teammates for the fight against a stubborn Leeds side and expressed happiness with his first goal of the season.

Walker-Peters celebrates the second goal for Southampton.
"Good fight and spirit from the boys today," Aribo posted on his official social media account. "What a feeling to score my first Premier (League) goal, thank you, God," the Nigerian international added.

The Saints will have to thank super-sub Aribo for inspiring them to an outstanding fight back against Leeds United.

Southampton started on the back foot and found itself down by two goals to Leeds United within an hour no thanks to two beautiful goals from Rodrigo.

Nigerian international was on the bench and came on just after Rodrigo doubled the lead and 11 minutes later, he pulled one back to kick start the comeback.

It was a special goal by the Nigerian midfielder, who rounded the Leeds goalkeeper before firing past two defenders on the line.

The goal saw the former Rangers man become the first Nigerian to score for the Saints in the popular Premier League.

Southampton completed the comeback when full-back Kyle Walker-Peters equalised nine minutes from time to ensure the spoils were shared at St. Mary's.

    How Aribo reacted to his historic first Premier League goal for Southampton

How Aribo reacted to his historic first Premier League goal for Southampton

