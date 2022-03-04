Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has stated his desire to improve his goals and assists contribution for Rangers as the Scottish Premiership enters its final stages.
Aribo promises more goals as Rangers chase down Celtic in Scottish League battle
Aribo scored four goals and made two assists in five league matches between November and December 2021
The 25-year-old has been a key figure for second-placed Rangers, contributing seven goals and five assists in 27 matches so far this season.
Ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen, Aribo noted that he is doing everything to climb out of his recent dip in front of goal.
Aribo said: "For me personally, I have wanted more numbers in terms of goals and assists. I've not been at my best compared to how I was before January.
"But in football, you have these dips and forms and I will move past that by working my hardest every single day."
Aribo is expected to feature for Rangers in their remaining four matches in the league against Dundee (A), Celtic (H), and St. Mirren (A).
Rangers are currently three points behind bitter rivals Celtic with their derby coming on the penultimate match week of the season.
Aribo, alongside Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey, was also invited to the Super Eagles 25-man squad to face Ghana at the final round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.
