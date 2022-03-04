Aribo promises more goals as Rangers chase down Celtic in Scottish League battle

The 25-year-old has been a key figure for second-placed Rangers, contributing seven goals and five assists in 27 matches so far this season.

Ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen, Aribo noted that he is doing everything to climb out of his recent dip in front of goal.

Pulse Nigeria

Aribo said: "For me personally, I have wanted more numbers in terms of goals and assists. I've not been at my best compared to how I was before January.

"But in football, you have these dips and forms and I will move past that by working my hardest every single day."

Aribo is expected to feature for Rangers in their remaining four matches in the league against Dundee (A), Celtic (H), and St. Mirren (A).

AFP

Rangers are currently three points behind bitter rivals Celtic with their derby coming on the penultimate match week of the season.