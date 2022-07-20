SUPER EAGLES

Saint Aribo explains 'difficult' Rangers exit, Southampton's ambitions

Izuchukwu Akawor
Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo wants to see Southampton compete for European places following his move from Rangers.

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo is looking for a quick return to Europe after leaving Rangers for Southampton earlier this month.

Aribo is the latest arrival at Premier League club Southampton following a four-year deal worth £10m in transfer fee and performance-related add-ons from Rangers.

The versatile star spent three successful years with the Scottish giants with whom he became a fan favourite at Ibrox.

He became a household name with the Gers, where he won the Scottish Premier League title and Scottish Cup, and also helped the club reach the final of the Europa League, making a total of 148 appearances for the club in three years.

Aribo, however, gave up the chance to play in the Europa League again for an adventure in the Premier League with Southampton.

Speaking to TalkSport, the 25-year-old said admitted that while the decision was ‘hard’ for him, it was the right move as he has always wanted to play in the best league in the world.

“It definitely was (a difficult decision),” Aribo told TalkSport. “Rangers are a massive club and it was amazing being there from minute one.”

“It was a really hard decision for me but my aim was always to play in the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world.

“It’s always been a goal for me to reach that and so I had to take that opportunity.”

While Aribo’s dream to play in the Premier League has come to pass, he has been handed a difficult start to life in the league when the season gets underway.

Aribo and his fellow Saints will face the giant trio of Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United in their opening five matches of the 2022/2023 campaign.

However, the Nigerian international is not fazed at all but rather is excited at the prospect of coming up against some of the best teams in the country.

“For me, I feel (the) excitement. I’m not really a nervous player anymore, I used to be at times but now I just embrace the moment and embrace the occasion and I’m excited to get going and I can’t wait.”

“We want to push and we want to fight. We want to get ourselves into the top half of the table and push for Europe, that’s the aim," he added.

“We need to give our best and do what we can as a team because we’re on a good journey here and I’m excited for what’s to come, so let’s see where that takes us.”

