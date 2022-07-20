Saint Aribo explains 'difficult' Rangers exit, Southampton's ambitions

Aribo is the latest arrival at Premier League club Southampton following a four-year deal worth £10m in transfer fee and performance-related add-ons from Rangers.

AFP

The versatile star spent three successful years with the Scottish giants with whom he became a fan favourite at Ibrox.

He became a household name with the Gers, where he won the Scottish Premier League title and Scottish Cup, and also helped the club reach the final of the Europa League, making a total of 148 appearances for the club in three years.

ALSO READ

Pulse Nigeria

Aribo, however, gave up the chance to play in the Europa League again for an adventure in the Premier League with Southampton.

Speaking to TalkSport, the 25-year-old said admitted that while the decision was ‘hard’ for him, it was the right move as he has always wanted to play in the best league in the world.

Pulse Nigeria

“It definitely was (a difficult decision),” Aribo told TalkSport. “Rangers are a massive club and it was amazing being there from minute one.”

“It was a really hard decision for me but my aim was always to play in the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world.

“It’s always been a goal for me to reach that and so I had to take that opportunity.”

Aribo on a ‘tough’ start to life in the Premier League and Southampton’s ambitions

While Aribo’s dream to play in the Premier League has come to pass, he has been handed a difficult start to life in the league when the season gets underway.

Pulse Nigeria

Aribo and his fellow Saints will face the giant trio of Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United in their opening five matches of the 2022/2023 campaign.

However, the Nigerian international is not fazed at all but rather is excited at the prospect of coming up against some of the best teams in the country.

Pulse Nigeria

“For me, I feel (the) excitement. I’m not really a nervous player anymore, I used to be at times but now I just embrace the moment and embrace the occasion and I’m excited to get going and I can’t wait.”

On their ambitions this season at St. Mary’s

“We want to push and we want to fight. We want to get ourselves into the top half of the table and push for Europe, that’s the aim," he added.

AFP