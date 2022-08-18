“He has been the best left-back in the league so far," Cardiff manager hails Jamilu Collins after unfortunate injury

West Brom and Cardiff played out a goalless draw on Wednesday night but the only negative for the Bluebirds was an early injury to Nigerian defender Jamilu Collins.

The Super Eagles player had to be substituted out of the game after picking up an injury in the ninth minute much to the dismay of his head coach, Steve Morrison.

Morrison on Collins’ injury

When asked in the post-game interview about the extent of damage Jamilu Collins might have suffered, Morrison replied with uncertainty but did his best to remain optimistic.

Pulse Nigeria

"We don't know at the minute, in all honesty, he will be assessed in the coming days,” said the 38-year-old manager.

The Cardiff boss was keen to remain optimistic, “With all the will in the world, let's hope it is just that he's in really bad pain at the minute and it's not what we suspect it might be.”

Morrison showers high praise on Collins

The Englishman continued his speech about Jamilu Collins by revealing he used the Nigerian to motivate the team and also showered some high praise on him.

"I said to the lads at half-time, 'If you're going to put your bodies on the line for anyone, go and do it for him”, because he has been the best left-back in the league so far," Morrison said.

Imago

Jamilu Collins has had a great start to life in English football having been exceptional for Cardiff since joining from German side Paderborn early in the summer.