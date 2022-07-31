Jamilu Collins opens up on dream Man of the Match debut performance for Cardiff City

Collins put in a Man of the Match performance as Cardiff City nicked a 1-0 victory over Norwich City in their Matchday 2 fixture of the English Championship.

The Super Eagles defender played from start to finish in front of over 30,000 home fans at the Cardiff City Stadium as Romaine Sawyers' 49th-minute gave Cardiff City the victory.

Jamilu Collins on dream Cardiff City debut

In his post-match comments posted on the club's official website, Jamilu Collins admitted that it was indeed a dream debut for him, especially winning in front of the home fans.

ALSO READ

The Super Eagles left-back said: “It was a dream debut to have in front of these amazing fans. It’s nothing small to get a win in front of them, so it’s really beautiful to have won today."

The 27-year-old left-back joined Cardiff City this summer on a free transfer from 2. Bundesliga side Paderborn FC.

Jamilu Collins credits tactics for Norwich City win

Explaining the victory over Norwich City further, Jamilu Collins stated that the team stuck to their game plan even when things got more difficult after they had centre-back Perry Ng sent off in the 73rd minute.

Pulse Nigeria

The Steve Morison-led side had to withstand a raft of attacks from the Teemu Pukki-led Norwich City forward line with Collins putting in a commendable display.

Collins explained: “We stuck to the tactics that we were told to follow, and went with it as the intensity changed. However it came, we dealt with it."

I am enjoying Cardiff City - Jamilu Collins

The Nigerian international went on to say that he was getting along well with his new teammates, promising that he is eager to keep working towards achieving the club's ambition.

“I’m enjoying my time here so far. I know that it’s a big club with ambition, and we’re putting in some good work," the Super Eagles defender said.

Cardiff City FC

"From my first day here I’ve felt accepted by the guys, and now we’re working together every day.”