Jamilu Collins opens up on dream Man of the Match debut performance for Cardiff City

Damola Ogungbe
Jamilu Collins was the star of the match as 10-man Cardiff City saw off a Teemu Pukki-led Norwich City

Jamilu Collins joined Cardiff City on a free transfer from Paderborn
Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins has revealed the secret to how he pulled off an impressive performance on his league debut for Cardiff City on Saturday.

Collins put in a Man of the Match performance as Cardiff City nicked a 1-0 victory over Norwich City in their Matchday 2 fixture of the English Championship.

The Super Eagles defender played from start to finish in front of over 30,000 home fans at the Cardiff City Stadium as Romaine Sawyers' 49th-minute gave Cardiff City the victory.

In his post-match comments posted on the club's official website, Jamilu Collins admitted that it was indeed a dream debut for him, especially winning in front of the home fans.

The Super Eagles left-back said: “It was a dream debut to have in front of these amazing fans. It’s nothing small to get a win in front of them, so it’s really beautiful to have won today."

The 27-year-old left-back joined Cardiff City this summer on a free transfer from 2. Bundesliga side Paderborn FC.

Explaining the victory over Norwich City further, Jamilu Collins stated that the team stuck to their game plan even when things got more difficult after they had centre-back Perry Ng sent off in the 73rd minute.

Jamilu Collins battling for the ball against a Norwich city player (Twitter/Cardiff City)
The Steve Morison-led side had to withstand a raft of attacks from the Teemu Pukki-led Norwich City forward line with Collins putting in a commendable display.

Collins explained: “We stuck to the tactics that we were told to follow, and went with it as the intensity changed. However it came, we dealt with it."

The Nigerian international went on to say that he was getting along well with his new teammates, promising that he is eager to keep working towards achieving the club's ambition.

“I’m enjoying my time here so far. I know that it’s a big club with ambition, and we’re putting in some good work," the Super Eagles defender said.

Jamilu Collins made 137 appearances for 2. Bundesliga outfit Paderborn before leaving in 2022
"From my first day here I’ve felt accepted by the guys, and now we’re working together every day.”

Jamilu Collins will be hoping to continue his positive start to life at Cardiff City when they travel to Reading on Saturday, August 6 for their third match of the 2022/23 English Championship season.

