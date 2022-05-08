Iwobi's Everton outfox Leicester to move a step closer to PL safety

Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho started for their respective teams and played key roles for their clubs.

Iwobi was brilliant for Everton again, setting up the opening goal of the game for the Toffees, while Iheanacho played a part in Leicester's consolation goal.

In a blistering start to the game from the hosts, Leicester came close to taking the lead in the opening three minutes.

Yeri Mina denied Pascal Daka's goal-bound effort in the second minute before Jordan Pickford pulled off another save to deny Nigerian forward, Iheanacho moments later.

However, Everton survived the early storm and against the run of play took a surprise lead when Vitalii Mykolenko volleyed home a thunderbolt off a cross front Iwobi.

The goal lasted just six minutes before Daka latched on to a defensive mix-up between Mina and Michael Keane in the Everton defense to calmly slot the equaliser for the Foxes.

Abdoulaye Dacoure and Richarlison came close to adding to the scoreline but were denied by good saves from Kasper Schmeichel in goal for Leicester.

Leicester found themselves back in front on the half-hour when Mason Holgate's header restored their lead heading into the break.

The second half was all about goalkeeper, Pickford, who singlehandedly kept the Toffees in the game with a series of excellent saves to deny Leicester at least a point.

Pickford's most notable save came just after the hour mark when Nampaly Mendy's well-struck effort from out the box was expertly parried to safety by the English goalkeeper.

In the end, Everton held on for the win and important three points which sees them move out of relegation with a game in hand.

Alex Iwobi continues fine form for Everton

Super Eagles playmaker Iwobi was in action again for Everton as they continued to push for the great escape.

Iwobi featured from start to finish for the seven consecutive matches and assisted Mykolenko for the opening goal en route to a crucial away win for Toffees.

The 26-year-old created two chances, made one key passes, five recoveries, two interceptions, and completed 100% of his dribbles in addition to his assist, his third in the league this season.