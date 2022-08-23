CARABAO CUP

Iwobi impressive again, supplies ammunition as Everton see off Fleetwood

The Toffees have registered their first win of the season in all competitions with Alex Iwobi playing a key role.

Premier League club Everton has booked a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup after a narrow win over Fleetwood.

The Toffees defeated their host 1-0 with Nigeria's Alex Iwobi impressive again for Frank Lampard's men on Tuesday night.

Iwobi put in a man-of-the-match display to help Everton book a ticket to round three of the EFL Cup.

He assisted the winning goal, created the most chances (4), made three key passes and completed 85% of his passes.

The Super Eagles playmaker also made eight (8) recoveries and won one aerial duel and two tackles in an excellent showing at the Highbury Stadium.

The keenly contested encounter saw the League One club make Everton work for their win on the night.

Fleetwood came into the encounter unbeaten in their last five matches but have struggled for goals, scoring none in their last two matches.

The lack of cutting edge was evident from both sides in the game but Everton had the last laugh thanks to a moment of brilliance in the first half involving Nigerian star Iwobi and Gray.

Just before the half-hour mark, Gray calmly fired Everton in front from about 10 yards after a fine team move involving Dwight McNeil and Iwobi, who threaded a solid through pass to pick up an assist.

The second half witnessed no further goals as Everton held on for the narrow win to seal a place in round three.

