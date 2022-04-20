Iwobi and Iheanacho impress as Everton share the spoils against Leiecster City

Iwobi played the entire duration of the game while Iheanacho was on the pitch for 77 minutes. The Toffees were looking to pick up a result in their battle to avoid the drop.

However, they got off to the worst possible start as Harvey Barnes put the Foxes ahead inside five minutes.

Everton were disappointing for most of the first half, commanding just 33% of the ball possession. The Toffees also failed to have a shot on target, although they had three shots off target.

The second half, however, saw an improvement in Everton's play, although Leicester still dominated possession.

The Toffees got into more attacking positions, with Iwobi playing his part. The 25-year-old Super Eagles midfielder played two key passes and three accurate long balls as Frank Lampard's men searched for an equaliser.

But despite their effort, Leicester defended well to keep their lead. With 13 minutes to go, the Foxes manager Brendan Rodger took off Iheanacho for Patson Daka in search of a second strike to seal the game.

But that was before Ademola Lookman entered the game in the 67th-minute. However, the new Super Eagles star could not add to his six-goal tally in the league this season.