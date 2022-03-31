Italian CEO lists 4 skills that make Osimhen 'dominant' for Napoli

The CEO of the Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo has singled out Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as one of the 'dominant' strikers in the league this season.
Victor Osimhen is leading Napolis charge for a first Italian Serie A in 32 years
De Servio, who leads Italy's top-flight football league, also listed speed and strength as two of the skills that stand Osimhen out in the league.
The Serie A CEO made this assertion after the Super Eagles striker won the Serie A Player of the Month for March. Osimhen scored four (4) goals in three (3) matches to clinch the award.
De Siervo confers top Serie A status on Osimhen
According to the league's official website, De Siervo believes Osimhen can now be ascribed that status following his recent performances and contributions to Napoli in the Italian Serie A.
The Serie A boss said: "Victor Osimhen has now achieved the status of one of the most dominant forwards in our league."
Osimhen's consecutive braces against Hellas Verona and Udinese helped Napoli win maximum points in both matches for the Luciano Spalletti-led team to keep up with AC Milan in the Serie A title race.
Osimhen excels with Strength, Speed, Courage, & Determination
De Siervo also listed four (4) skills that have helped Osimhen lead the line admirably for the Partenopei since he arrived from Lille.
The Serie A Chief attributed physical strength, speed, courage, and determination as skills that make Osimhen a leader on the Napoli side.
"Physical strength, speed, courage, and determination make the number 9 one of the leaders of Napoli," De Siervo said.
"An absolute reference point of the offensive plots of the Azzurri, as evidenced by the four goals in three matches in March."
Osimhen is the leading goalscorer for Napoli this season, having scored 15 goals and made four (4) assists in 25 appearances so far this season.
