21-year-old Ishaq Rafiu lands big move to Slovenian club

The 21-year-old joins Maribor on a 3-year-deal after enjoying a superb 2021/22 season in the Nigeria Professional Football League with Rivers United.

Ishaq scored 14 goals and provided 3 assists for Rivers United to help clinch the league title which obviously impressed Maribor.

Official statement

A statement on the official NK Maribor website by the club’s sporting director, Marko Suler welcomes Ishaq to the club and reveals the rationale behind the signing.

“We had to respond, to expand the staff we also need a new solution in the wing positions, Suler said in justification of Ishaq’s signing.

“I’m glad that we made a deal, Ishaq is here as a player for the present and the future. He comes with good recommendations, like the Nigerian champion. Last season he scored 14 goals, if he had played all the matches until the end, he could have become the best scorer in the championship,” the statement read.

Ishaq Rafiu’s qualities

The 21-year-old forward is primarily a left-footed winger who plays predominantly on the right but can also play down the middle as a centre forward.

Maribor’s sporting director commented on Rafiu’s abilities, “He is a player with penetration, speed and concreteness, as well as rarely seen physical strength.”