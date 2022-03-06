SERIE A

Emulating Eden Hazard & Afrobeats Inspo: Isaac Success opens up on life at new club Udinese

Damola Ogungbe
Isaac Success has fallen off the limelight but he relies on Afrobeats and Eden Hazard to get going at Udinese

Isaac Success talks about Eden Hazard and his love for Afrobeats with new club Udinese (IMAGO/Emmefoto)
Super Eagles forward Isaac Success has spoken about life in the Italian Serie A with his new club Udinese.

The 26-year-old joined the Italian club Udinese in August 2021 after an underwhelming three-year spell at English Premier League side Watford.

Success has had a decent start to life at the Dacia Arena with the former Granada forward having already contributed two (2) goals and five (5) assists for Udinese in 17 appearances so far.

Isaac Success celebrates scoring against Crotone in a Coppa Italia match in December 2021 (IMAGO/La Presse)
While featuring on the '5 questions for Success' programme, the Super Eagles forward spoke to his club's official media team about his warm-up ritual before every match and the best player he has ever faced.

Success stated that he has been happy and feeling great since he joined Udinese as a result of the fun atmosphere around the club and the city.

Success said: "To be sincere, I feel great. Great players, great staff, great club with so much history.

"I'm really enjoying the city and enjoying coming to training as well because we make jokes before and after the training, so it's always fun."

The Benin-born forward revealed that listening to Afrobeats music and dancing are part of his pre-match routine to get in a positive mood for the game.

Isaac Success stated that he listens to Afrobeats songs before every match (IMAGO Emmefoto)
"I love African music, Afrobeats. Every time before a game, I always play African music. I dance [to African music] just to be lively, positive, and to be ready for the game mentally," the Italy-based forward said.

The former Watford player revealed that the best player he has ever faced is former Chelsea star Eden Hazard because it is impossible to stop the Belgian forward.

"I've played in Spain, England so I would say Hazard. It's incredible, he's such an incredible player, it's difficult to stop him," Success said.

Eden Hazard scored his 100th Chelsea goal at Watford on Boxing Day 2018
Success also stated that he is trying to emulate the Belgian forward in the way he can be funny and joke with his Chelsea teammates.

"Also, he's funny. He likes joking because I've watched a lot of videos about him in which he always plays with his teammates," the Udinese forward said.

"So I'm trying to emulate that, I'm always playing in the dressing room. I think we are similar."

The 26-year-old also stated that he believes English football is more intense while Italian football is more tactical, especially with set pieces.

Success signed a three-year deal with Udinese that is expected to keep him at the Dacia Arena till June 2024.

