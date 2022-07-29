Isaac Success unsuccessful against Chelsea as Udinese loses 3-1 at home to the Blues

Tunde Young
Isaac Success played the full 90 minutes but had a poor game as Udinese suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.

Isaac Success (R) contests for the ball with Chelsea's N'golo Kante (L)

Chelsea sealed a win against Udinese in a preseason-friendly encounter as both teams continued their respective preparations for the new season.

The game was played at the Dacia Arena, Udinese’s home ground with the stadium packed to the brim as the home support watched their team get overpowered by Chelsea.

Nigerian striker Isaac Success played the full match for I Friulani but failed to impact the game as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Chelsea.

Success started the game up front alongside Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu as the attackers in Udinese’s 3-5-2 setup.

He did play a part in Udinese’s goal, passing to Roberto Pereyra whose shot was parried by Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy after which Deulofeu scored from the rebound.

The Super Eagles striker’s biggest involvement was in the 58th minute when he spurned a great chance to score what would have been the equaliser.

Isaac Success struggled against Chelsea's defence Imago

Success dragged the ball wide from point-blank range with his left foot after a nice run by Destiny Udogie to set him up.

Beyond that, he was largely anonymous for the rest of the game and struggled to beat his man in one-on-one situations.

Chelsea returned to winning ways and delivered their best performance of a turbulent preseason yet with a fine 3-1 win in Italy against Udinese.

Chelsea beat Udinese 3-1 Imago

N’golo Kante opened the scoring with a left-footed piledriver from outside the box after 20 minutes of play.

The Blues continued to dominate but were wasteful with their finishing until Raheem Sterling turned home his first goal for his new club to make it 2-0 after 27 minutes.

Raheem Sterling netted his first goal for Chelsea against Udinese Imago

Gerard Deulofeu capitalised on some questionable goalkeeping by Edouard Mendy to pull one back for the home side three minutes before half-time.

The second half was a lot less eventful but Chelsea remained the better side which they emphasised with a third goal, tapped home by Mason Mount in the 90th minute after some fine wing play by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

