'I'm not done with football' - Retired John Obi Mikel says

The 35-year-old called dibs on his professional career in September, describing himself as "very satisfied" as he wrote on social media that "All good things must come to an end."

The former defensive midfielder who won the 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Nigeria and led the national team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played for Lyn, Chelsea, Tianjin TEDA, Middlesborough, Trabzonspor, Stoke City and Kuwait SC.

Mikel Talks About His Next Steps

Speaking in a recent interview, Mikel revealed that he has been very fortunate to have played football, adding that he is not done with the sport, just yet.

"My career has been a massive blessing for me and for, my family," the former Chelsea midfielder said in an interview according to Channels Television.

"I've been very lucky and so fortunate to have the kind of career I had in terms of winning and playing, and doing the things I have to do. Also juggling it with family and with kids. Looking back at it, there's no single regret in my career. Who knows what the future will bring?

"I wouldn't like to say I'm done with sports. It's been my life for the past 20 years. I love being into football, and sports as well. I enjoy spending time on the pitch, and in the locker room.

"I wouldn't rule out anything now," Mikel added, "but if you ask me, I'd probably like to be somewhere where I can help from the top to organize and make sure things are run properly.

"Management, I don't really see myself in it, but you can never say never. But I would probably like to be a sporting director of a football club someday."

498 club games, 30 goal contributions and a dozen trophies

The former Nigerian international played a key role as Chelsea secured their first Champions League trophy in 2012 in addition to two Premier League titles, the Europa League and a couple of English cups.

After over a decade of service with the Blues having joined them as a 19-year-old from Norwegian club Lyn, Mikel proceeded to China to play for Tianjin TEDA before returning to England with Middlesborough and winning the Turkish Cup with Trabzonspor in 2020.