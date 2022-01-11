Iheanacho sparkles, Chukwueze anonymous – Player Ratings: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho delivered the decisive blow in the first half, condemning Egypt to their first Group Stage defeat at AFCON since the 2004 edition.

The performances on the day are rated here, on a scale of 1-10.

Maduka Okoye: 5/10

Against the opponent most expected to give Nigeria the hardest time in Group D, the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper was surprisingly untested. Was quick off his line to smother a tame Mohamed Salah effort in the second half after the Egyptian had wriggled free of the defensive line. Could have read a book during the course of proceedings.

Ola Aina: 6/10

The Torino man put in a super display after the break following a couple of shaky moments in the first half – mostly in defensive transitions. Seemed to figure out what spaces to attack the longer the game went on, and was attentive and secure at the back in the defensive phase.

William Troost-Ekong: 4.5/10

For all the hoopla over his selection and form, the Watford man acquitted himself well for the most part. He did display a lack of composure in certain situations, rushing clearances and almost letting Salah in the first half. Mistimed his step out in the second half to present the Liverpool man with his only real opening of the game, so he gets penalised for that.

Kenneth Omeruo: 6/10

As far as tournament football goes, you would be hard pressed to find a moment in which Omeruo has let Nigeria down in a major way. Restored to the starting lineup on account of Leon Balogun’s unavailability, he was excellent, showing requisite aggression and good judgement, and actually acting as the more decisive of the pairing in defence. Hopefully his injury is nothing too serious.

Zaidu Sanusi: 5/10

He will have been mightily relieved to see Salah line up centrally for Egypt. That said, the Porto man could have done a lot more with his freedom, as he showed with one memorable barreling run in the second half. Had he gotten forward more, Nigeria probably would have made more of a number of promising situations down their left flank.

Samuel Chukwueze: 3/10

In hindsight, perhaps starting Chukwueze was not the best move, considering his still-recent return from injury. Be that as it may, we have to appraise the actual performance. The Villarreal youngster was curiously absent from proceedings, unable to consistently execute with his dribbling and failing to achieve synchronicity with Aina for much of the game. His decision-making in certain situations was also far from optimal.

Wilfred Ndidi: 6/10

The sentinel was again strong in his work, relishing the team’s more coordinated approach without the ball and timing his interceptions to perfection. Also did well bringing the ball out in attacking transition, and offered an option to recycle possession. His passing, especially over longer distances, was a little loose though.

Joe Aribo: 6.5/10

The 25-year-old dispelled any doubts concerning his aptitude for that deep role in midfield with aplomb, turning in a very disviplined performance. Showed strength on the ball and the litheness to wriggle out of tight spots, good intensity out of possession, as well a good head for timing his advances into the box. Asissted the winner, which always helps, but overall it was a complete display from Aribo.

Moses Simon: 6/10

A performance to warm the heart for a much-maligned player. Freed from the responsibility of doubling up on Salah, Simon flew at the Egyptian right-backs all game long, sending one to the infirmary and the other to the market time and time again. Was constantly let down by his final ball, however, overhitting his deliveries and also choosing the shot on occasions when it was not on. Also took an unnecessary touch to kill a superb first-half chance.

Kelechi Iheanacho: 6.5/10

The Seniorman marked his debut at AFCON with a brilliantly-taken goal on the half-volley. Iheanacho looked far more purposeful playing from a higher starting position, and was able to focus on being a threat on the break. Showed some neat touches to boot. However, he did squander the team’s best chance of doubling the lead and some of his through-balls, though well spotted, were just a tad overhit.

Taiwo Awoniyi: 5/10

The Union Berlin bomber had little to work with, and was kept well in hand by the Egyptian centre-backs. However, he put himself about; he is very much a striker who thrives on service, and with crosses constantly whizzing over his head, there was not a lot he could attack without whipping out stilts.

Umar Sadiq: 4/10

Gave away a succession of free kicks backing into defenders (in fairness, some of them were incredibly soft), and was unable to get into a proper rhythm having come off the bench. Did at least run the channels and pull the Egyptian back line out of shape, which is not something Awoniyi was particularly interested in doing.

Semi Ajayi: 5/10

Came on following Omeruo’s injury and was alert and attentive. His prowess in the air proved vital against Egypt’s token pressure late on, and he tracked some potentially dangerous runs quite effectively.

Chidera Ejuke: 4.5/10

Hit-and-miss. Showed explosive pace to get past the full-back, justifying the timing of his introduction. However, what he did afterward was frequently the wrong option of those available. Ejuke had a late chance to apply the coup de grace, but failed to take it. He also fired an earlier opportunity straight at the goalkeeper.

Kelechi Nwakali: 3/10

Did absolutely nothing of note in the game. Could have offered a shot of energy and endeavour to a midfield that was being forced deeper and deeper, but failed to put himself about.