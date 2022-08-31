Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo was on target again for his Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in the Professional League.
Ighalo continues scoring spree for Al Hilal, shoots down Nwakaeme's Al Fayha
The former Manchester United man has continued from where he stopped last season in the Saudi Arabia Professional League.
Ighalo scored the second goal of the day as Al Hilal defeated Al Fayha 2-0 at home on Wednesday night.
Malian winger Moussa Marega opened the scoring in the 69th minute before Ighalo sealed the win with the second of the night four minutes from time.
The goal was Ighalo's second of the season in as many matches and sees the 33-year-old continue from where he stopped last season.
The 2019 AFCON top scorer played from start to finish against Fayha, who were without new signing and Ighalo's compatriot, Anthony Nwakaeme.
Al Hilal maintain 100% start, keeps second clean sheet
Ighalo's Al Hilal has proved it remains the team to beat in the entertaining Saudi Professional League.
The Blues have now won their opening two matches, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets.
Ighalo has scored in both games to lead the defending champions to the top of the table with six (6) points.