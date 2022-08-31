Ighalo continues scoring spree for Al Hilal, shoots down Nwakaeme's Al Fayha

Ighalo scored the second goal of the day as Al Hilal defeated Al Fayha 2-0 at home on Wednesday night.

Malian winger Moussa Marega opened the scoring in the 69th minute before Ighalo sealed the win with the second of the night four minutes from time.

The goal was Ighalo's second of the season in as many matches and sees the 33-year-old continue from where he stopped last season.

Pulse Nigeria

The 2019 AFCON top scorer played from start to finish against Fayha, who were without new signing and Ighalo's compatriot, Anthony Nwakaeme.

Al Hilal maintain 100% start, keeps second clean sheet

Ighalo's Al Hilal has proved it remains the team to beat in the entertaining Saudi Professional League.

Pulse Nigeria

The Blues have now won their opening two matches, scoring four goals and keeping two clean sheets.