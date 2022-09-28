Buhari leaves Plateau for Sweden

The six-time Allsvenskan champions announced via their official website that they had signed Buhari on a four-year deal from Plateau United.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been one of the best young defenders in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Quotes about the transfer

“I am very, very happy to be here. I feel ready to finally get started properly,” Buhari expressed his delight at the move.

“Since I signed the contract, I have been eager to come to Sweden and Elfsborg. I have followed the team and had a little extra control over statistics of various kinds,” Buhari said.

Elfsborg manager Stefan Andreass also spoke on the transfer, “we are very pleased to be able to attract a player of Ibrahim’s calibre and potential and look forward to continuing to develop him as a person and player,” Andreass said.

“We agreed with Plateau United and Ibrahim Buhari before our transfer window closed on August 11 and then there has been a wait for the work permit which is now ready.”

Team manager Jimmy Thelin also chipped in, “Ibrahim is a big, powerful and athletic defender with a good passing foot and a good eye for the game.”

“Ibrahim’s timing and athletic ability make him a big threat in offensive set-piece situations which was shown by a good goal scored in the league game. This combined means that Ibrahim is a profile that we believe will suit us well for the future,” Thelin said.

Ibrahim Buhari moves to Sweden

Buhari has been unveiled by the team and is already in Borås, Sweden where he is expected to join Elfsborg’s first team immediately.

He earned the big move through his impressive displays in the NPFL for Plateau United in the recently-concluded 2021/22 season.

NPFL

The imposing central defender played 34 games for Plateau United and scored six goals to help the Jos-based club to a second-place finish behind NPFL champions Rivers United.