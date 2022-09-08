'We need that' - Legendary striker Ian Wright praises 'unbelievable' Iwobi

'We need that' - Legendary striker Ian Wright praises 'unbelievable' Alex Iwobi

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The legendary Arsenal forward is enjoying what he's seeing from the Nigerian playmaker and believes he will suit the project at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

Alex Iwobi has another admirer in Ian Wright.
Alex Iwobi has another admirer in Ian Wright.

There is no shortage of praise at the moment for in-form Super Eagles and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Read Also

The latest encomium has come from legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright who is impressed with the Nigerian playmaker.

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi
Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi AFP

Wright has praised Iwobi for his solid start to the new season for Everton and under manager Frank Lampard.

Iwobi looks like a new creature and seems to be enjoying his football this season despite finding himself in an unfamiliar central midfield role.

Leboeuf joins long list of admirers of 'exceptional' Alex Iwobi

'Makes me so proud' - ex-Super Eagles captain Oliseh eulogises Alex Iwobi

Iwobi helps Everton to a gallant draw against Liverpool

However, after a difficult time at the club since his £35million move from Arsenal, Iwobi has turned out to be a standout performer so far for the Toffees and has looked like a different player since Lampard arrived in January.

Iwobi's performance in central midfield this season for Everton has caught the eyes of many who have been left stunned by how the Nigerian has looked natural.

Ian Wright (PA)
Ian Wright (PA) Ian Wright (PA) PA

Former Arsenal striker, Wright, is one of such people who has been impressed with the work rate and all-around display of the 26-year-old lead other players at the club in most performance-related metrics this season.

“I’m so pleased with the way it’s going for him," Wright said per Football365 via Wrighty's House Podcast.

“I remember Arsenal fans, it’s the same thing they did with (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain, they ridiculed him. I remember watching him play in midfield early days for Arsenal at West Ham, and you’re seeing something."

Alex Iwobi of Everton during the Premier League match between Brentford and Everton
Alex Iwobi of Everton during the Premier League match between Brentford and Everton Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“His ball progression and work rate, what Frank has now recognised him and put him there, listen to the Everton fans when he’s doing his work, they are adoring him now. I’m loving the way it’s working out for Iwobi."

The legendary Gunner adds that Iwobi has shown enough quality on and off the ball to fit right in at the exciting project at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

“I’m just talking about somebody who’s making a massive difference to what Everton need – the work rate, his ball progression, his passing, everything," he added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta AFP

“He’s the pass before the assist, people don’t realise it. Everton fans are now starting to realise that if they get the right players in and around him, he’s going to be a force for them."

“You look at his work rate, it’s unbelievable. It’s the kind of intensity that Mikel wants and needs now, we need that, we need somebody who can press like that.”

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Super Eagles striker Osimhen reacts to 'bittersweet' masterclass vs Liverpool

Super Eagles striker Osimhen reacts to 'bittersweet' masterclass vs Liverpool

'We need that' - Legendary striker Ian Wright praises 'unbelievable' Iwobi

'We need that' - Legendary striker Ian Wright praises 'unbelievable' Iwobi

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel

Spalletti reacts after Osimhen's penalty miss, Zielinski, Anguissa goals over Liverpool

Spalletti reacts after Osimhen's penalty miss, Zielinski, Anguissa goals over Liverpool

Reactions as Bayern Munich start Champions League hunt with 2-0 win against Inter Milan

Reactions as Bayern Munich start Champions League hunt with 2-0 win against Inter Milan

'We have to improve these errors'- Xavi is worried despite Barcelona's win over Viktoria Plzen

'We have to improve these errors'- Xavi is worried despite Barcelona's win over Viktoria Plzen

Trending

Simy Nwankwo has secured a second loan transfer away from Salernitana
SERIE B

Super Eagles sharpshooter joins Serie B side Benevento

Victor Osimhen calling for the ball at Napoli (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
SERIE A

Osimhen: 'You are also selfish, stop getting pissed' - Alvino blasts Super Eagles striker

Pulse Sports Live Blog
LIVE BLOG

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season