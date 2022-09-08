'We need that' - Legendary striker Ian Wright praises 'unbelievable' Iwobi

The latest encomium has come from legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright who is impressed with the Nigerian playmaker.

Wright has praised Iwobi for his solid start to the new season for Everton and under manager Frank Lampard.

Iwobi looks like a new creature and seems to be enjoying his football this season despite finding himself in an unfamiliar central midfield role.

However, after a difficult time at the club since his £35million move from Arsenal, Iwobi has turned out to be a standout performer so far for the Toffees and has looked like a different player since Lampard arrived in January.

Wright describes Iwobi as 'unbelievable'

Iwobi's performance in central midfield this season for Everton has caught the eyes of many who have been left stunned by how the Nigerian has looked natural.

Former Arsenal striker, Wright, is one of such people who has been impressed with the work rate and all-around display of the 26-year-old lead other players at the club in most performance-related metrics this season.

“I’m so pleased with the way it’s going for him," Wright said per Football365 via Wrighty's House Podcast.

“I remember Arsenal fans, it’s the same thing they did with (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain, they ridiculed him. I remember watching him play in midfield early days for Arsenal at West Ham, and you’re seeing something."

“His ball progression and work rate, what Frank has now recognised him and put him there, listen to the Everton fans when he’s doing his work, they are adoring him now. I’m loving the way it’s working out for Iwobi."

Iwobi will suit Arteta's Arsenal

The legendary Gunner adds that Iwobi has shown enough quality on and off the ball to fit right in at the exciting project at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

“I’m just talking about somebody who’s making a massive difference to what Everton need – the work rate, his ball progression, his passing, everything," he added.

AFP

“He’s the pass before the assist, people don’t realise it. Everton fans are now starting to realise that if they get the right players in and around him, he’s going to be a force for them."