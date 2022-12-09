ADVERTISEMENT

I am not the most talented to come out of Nigeria, ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi declares

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

In a moment of humility, the former Nigerian international and Chelsea star shared with young Nigerians in Lagos his journey to stardom in football.

John Obi-Mikel juggling the ball at Vyootopia.
John Obi-Mikel juggling the ball at Vyootopia.

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi-Mikel says he has never considered himself the most talented football player from Nigeria ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mikel revealed this during the Vyootopia Mission89 Africa digital sports conference 2022.

Mikel Obi with Ms Lerina Bright, Mission89 Executive Director.
Mikel Obi with Ms Lerina Bright, Mission89 Executive Director. Pulse Nigeria

The former Nigerian international was the 'personality spotlight' at the well-attended event, with the theme - 'Adopting new technologies in digital sports and increasing opportunities for African youth in the sports industry.

At the conference held at Wave Beach in Lagos on Thursday afternoon, the ex-Chelsea midfield enforcer shared his journey to stardom with some of the prospective young Nigerians who attended the event.

Mikel Obi making a point at the Vyootopia.
Mikel Obi making a point at the Vyootopia. Pulse Nigeria

Mikel called time on his football career earlier this year after 20 successful years playing at the highest level of the game.

John Mikel Obi (Left) is the most successful Nigerian to ever play for Chelsea
John Mikel Obi (Left) is the most successful Nigerian to ever play for Chelsea Pulse Nigeria

However, according to the 35-year-old former Premier League winner, he was just one of the luckiest players to have made it out of Nigeria.

"I have done a lot in my life and career," Mikel stated. "You know, going from where i grew up in the North, in Jos, playing football with no shoes and clothes like a lot of us here."

Obi at the 360-camera arena.
Obi at the 360-camera arena. Pulse Nigeria

"And when the opportunities came, i am never going to say i am the most talented football player to come out of Nigeria but one of the Luckiest."

He added that apart from luck, he was also dedicated, prayerful and disciplined with his career.

"I have been very lucky to have gone to where i have in my career," he added. "who i am today is about luck, dedication, discipline, and prayers and i thank God for where he has taken me to."

John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea
John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea Twitter

Mikel became a household name in Nigeria after he impressed with Nigeria at the 2005 FIFA U-17 FIFA World Cup in the Netherlands, where the Flying Eagles finished second to a Lionel Messi-led Argentina side.

He represented Nigeria at all youth levels and was a part of the Super Eagles team that lifted the AFCON in 2013.

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Obi
Former Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Obi Pulse Sports

The talented midfielder was also part of Bronze medals AFCON teams in the 2006, 2010, and 2019 editions. Mikel also won a Bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil with the national U-23s.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • John Obi-Mikel juggling the ball at Vyootopia.

    I am not the most talented to come out of Nigeria, ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi declares

  • Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

    QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

  • Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

    QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

Recommended articles

I am not the most talented to come out of Nigeria, ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi declares

I am not the most talented to come out of Nigeria, ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi declares

Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and correct score for England Vs France

Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and correct score for England Vs France

Zlatan to light up National sports festival closing ceremony

Zlatan to light up National sports festival closing ceremony

Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion in women’s 100m Hurdles to win first National title in Asaba

Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion in women’s 100m Hurdles to win first National title in Asaba

'He’s a piece of s**t' - UFC star Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Bernardo Silva at Anfield

'He’s a piece of s**t' - UFC star Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Bernardo Silva at Anfield

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arteta provides update on Gabriel Jesus injury after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Lyon

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arteta provides update on Gabriel Jesus injury after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Lyon

Tima Godbless completes National Sports Festival sprint double, smashing her 200m lifetime best

Tima Godbless completes National Sports Festival sprint double, smashing her 200m lifetime best

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal considering move for Barcelona star to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal considering move for Barcelona star to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus

GAMING: The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring wins Game of the year and the full winners list revealed

GAMING: The Game Awards 2022: Elden Ring wins Game of the year and the full winners list revealed

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

Ademola Lookman celebrates 1st goal for Super Eagles of Nigeria
Serie A

Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

Super Eagles and Ajax defender Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey helps Ajax edge Volendam in 9-goal friendly thriller