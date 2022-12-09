I am not the most talented to come out of Nigeria, ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi declares

Mikel revealed this during the Vyootopia Mission89 Africa digital sports conference 2022.

The former Nigerian international was the 'personality spotlight' at the well-attended event, with the theme - 'Adopting new technologies in digital sports and increasing opportunities for African youth in the sports industry.

At the conference held at Wave Beach in Lagos on Thursday afternoon, the ex-Chelsea midfield enforcer shared his journey to stardom with some of the prospective young Nigerians who attended the event.

I was lucky - Mikel Obi

Mikel called time on his football career earlier this year after 20 successful years playing at the highest level of the game.

However, according to the 35-year-old former Premier League winner, he was just one of the luckiest players to have made it out of Nigeria.

"I have done a lot in my life and career," Mikel stated. "You know, going from where i grew up in the North, in Jos, playing football with no shoes and clothes like a lot of us here."

"And when the opportunities came, i am never going to say i am the most talented football player to come out of Nigeria but one of the Luckiest."

He added that apart from luck, he was also dedicated, prayerful and disciplined with his career.

"I have been very lucky to have gone to where i have in my career," he added. "who i am today is about luck, dedication, discipline, and prayers and i thank God for where he has taken me to."

Mikel became a household name in Nigeria after he impressed with Nigeria at the 2005 FIFA U-17 FIFA World Cup in the Netherlands, where the Flying Eagles finished second to a Lionel Messi-led Argentina side.

He represented Nigeria at all youth levels and was a part of the Super Eagles team that lifted the AFCON in 2013.

