Former Super Eagles midfielder Anderson Esiti joins Ferencvaros

Anderson Esiti has left PAOK to join Ferencvaros on a permanent move. He leaves after a two-and-a-half season spent at Toumpa. Andy Esiti joins Fortune Akpan Bassey in Hungary.
Esiti is known in the Greek Super League as 'The Tank', his tough tackling and assured positioning has helped the midfielder grab three Super Eagles caps to date.
Ferencvaros sit atop the Hungarian league but are only one point ahead of fierce rivals, Puskas Akademia.
Esiti will hope to play in Saturday's match against MTK Budapest.
