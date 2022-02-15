Former Super Eagles midfielder Anderson Esiti joins Ferencvaros

Niyi Iyanda
Anderson Esiti has joined Hungarian giants Ferencváros.

Anderson Esiti has signed with Hungarian side Ferencvaros
Anderson Esiti has signed with Hungarian side Ferencvaros

Anderson Esiti has left PAOK to join Ferencvaros on a permanent move. He leaves after a two-and-a-half season spent at Toumpa. Andy Esiti joins Fortune Akpan Bassey in Hungary.

Esiti is known in the Greek Super League as 'The Tank', his tough tackling and assured positioning has helped the midfielder grab three Super Eagles caps to date.

Esiti was called on to replace an injured Wilfred Ndidi in 2019
Esiti was called on to replace an injured Wilfred Ndidi in 2019

Ferencvaros sit atop the Hungarian league but are only one point ahead of fierce rivals, Puskas Akademia.

Esiti will hope to play in Saturday's match against MTK Budapest.

Super Eagles move up four places in February FIFA rankings, now 3rd in Africa

Super Eagles move into third from fifth in Africa in latest FIFA rankings

Nigeria Power Ranking: Top billing for Simon, Ozornwafor in January

Moses Simon and Valentine Ozornwafor