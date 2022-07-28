TRANSFERS

How Rangers have spent the €30 million made from the sales of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo so far

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Rangers made just over €30 million from selling Nigerian internationals Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo, here’s how they have reinvested the money.

Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo both left Rangers this summer
Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo both left Rangers this summer

Scottish giants Rangers have earned €30.1 million in transfer revenue so far this offseason from the sale of two Nigerian internationals.

Recommended articles

Midfielder Joe Aribo departed for Southampton in a deal worth €7.1 million and defender Calvin Bassey joined Ajax for €23 million.

So far, the Glasgow-based club have spent €13.8 million of the money they received from selling their Super Eagles duo, here’s how they reinvested.

The €13.8 million spent by Rangers so far is the total cost of four players as the club continues to strengthen the squad by signing smartly and frugally.

Joe Aribo Calvin Bassey
Joe Aribo Calvin Bassey Pulse Nigeria

Laudrup: Rangers are better without Aribo, Calvin Bassey

7 new players cannot replace Aribo & Bassey, says Premier League legend

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey is now Nigeria's fifth most expensive player as he joins Ajax

The highest amount they’ve splashed on a single player so far is €4.7 million spent to sign 26-year-old English centre-back Ben Davies from Liverpool.

Rangers also paid €4 million to Besiktas to sign 21-year-old Turkish left-back Ridvan Yilmaz as a direct replacement for Calvin Bassey.

21-year-old Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo also joins the club from Schalke 04 on a permanent deal worth €3 million.

While 28-year-old striker, Antonio Colak joins Rangers for €2.1 million from PAOK Saloniki to wrap up the spending for Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s team.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Giovanni van Bronckhorst Pulse Nigeria

Rangers also made two free transfers, with the arrival of Welsh international winger Tom Lawrence being the most notable.

25-year-old centre-back John Souttar is the other free agent arrival and 20-year-old midfielder Malik Tillman on loan from Bayern Munich wraps up Rangers’ recruitment so far.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo both left Rangers this summer

    How Rangers have spent the €30 million made from the sales of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo so far

  • Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong

    Armstrong ready to stop taking Joe Aribo as his rival

  • Ademola Lookman is set to join Atalanta from RB Leipzig this summer

    Lookman edges closer to Atalanta switch

Recommended articles

FIFA considering making Super Falcons, others play World Cup matches in winter

FIFA considering making Super Falcons, others play World Cup matches in winter

How Rangers have spent the €30 million made from the sales of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo so far

How Rangers have spent the €30 million made from the sales of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo so far

Double Celebration: Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka marks the birth of his baby with a brace

Double Celebration: Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka marks the birth of his baby with a brace

Former Super Eagles stars Osaze Odemwingie and Sani Kaita team up

Former Super Eagles stars Osaze Odemwingie and Sani Kaita team up

David Okereke to remain in Serie A with newly promoted Cremonese

David Okereke to remain in Serie A with newly promoted Cremonese

Ghana nemesis Suarez happy to return home to boyhood club Nacional

Ghana nemesis Suarez happy to return home to boyhood club Nacional

Trending

PRESEASON

'You talk too much!' – Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

Osimhen was sent to the showers during Napoli's open training on Sunday

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli
TRANSFERS

Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

Kelechi Nwakali joins SD Ponferradina
SUPER EAGLES

'I wish could turn back the hands of time' - John Ogu says to Pulse Sports in exclusive chat

John Ogu played for Hapoel Be'er Sheva between 2014 to 2019