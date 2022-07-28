How Rangers have spent the €30 million made from the sales of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo so far

So far, the Glasgow-based club have spent €13.8 million of the money they received from selling their Super Eagles duo, here’s how they reinvested.

Rangers incoming

The €13.8 million spent by Rangers so far is the total cost of four players as the club continues to strengthen the squad by signing smartly and frugally.

The highest amount they’ve splashed on a single player so far is €4.7 million spent to sign 26-year-old English centre-back Ben Davies from Liverpool.

Rangers also paid €4 million to Besiktas to sign 21-year-old Turkish left-back Ridvan Yilmaz as a direct replacement for Calvin Bassey.

21-year-old Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo also joins the club from Schalke 04 on a permanent deal worth €3 million.

While 28-year-old striker, Antonio Colak joins Rangers for €2.1 million from PAOK Saloniki to wrap up the spending for Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s team.

Rangers also made two free transfers, with the arrival of Welsh international winger Tom Lawrence being the most notable.