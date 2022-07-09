'Wise decision' - How Nigerians reacted to Joe Aribo's dream move to the Premier League

Aribo has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that sees him become the latest Super Eagles player to move to Premier League side Southampton.

After three years at Ibrox with Scottish giants, Rangers, the Nigerian international has finally ticked a childhood dream off after he was unveiled as a Saint on Saturday.

"The Premier League is the best in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage," he told the club website.

"It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting," he added.

Nigerians continue to celebrate and congratulate Aribo

Well, while Aribo is visibly excited by his latest adventure at St Mary's, he isn't the only one happy about the transfer.

Nigerians have joined in and can't stop congratulating the former Charlton Athletic player for achieving the 'dream' move to the PL.

Here are some of the wonderful messages for Aribo after his transfer.

Aribo scored 26 goals and recorded 25 assists in 149 games for the Rangers.