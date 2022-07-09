'Wise decision' - How Nigerians reacted to Joe Aribo's dream move to the Premier League

Izuchukwu Akawor
PulseSPORTS30 number 2 ranked Joe Aribo is not the only one excited by his move to the Premier League.

A happy Joe Aribo in the Super Eagles colours.
A happy Joe Aribo in the Super Eagles colours.

Nigerians have joined the rest of the football World to welcome Super Eagles forward Joe Aribo to the popular English Premier League.

Aribo has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that sees him become the latest Super Eagles player to move to Premier League side Southampton.

Aribo signs his Southampton contract on Saturday.
Aribo signs his Southampton contract on Saturday.

After three years at Ibrox with Scottish giants, Rangers, the Nigerian international has finally ticked a childhood dream off after he was unveiled as a Saint on Saturday.

"The Premier League is the best in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage," he told the club website.

"It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting," he added.

Aribo becomes a Saint.
Aribo becomes a Saint.
  • Nigerians continue to celebrate and congratulate Aribo

Well, while Aribo is visibly excited by his latest adventure at St Mary's, he isn't the only one happy about the transfer.

Joe Aribo in his new colours.
Joe Aribo in his new colours.

Nigerians have joined in and can't stop congratulating the former Charlton Athletic player for achieving the 'dream' move to the PL.

Here are some of the wonderful messages for Aribo after his transfer.

Aribo is set to be watched by billions of PL fans around the world.
Aribo is set to be watched by billions of PL fans around the world.
The sky is indeed the limit for Aribo.
The sky is indeed the limit for Aribo.
Southampton has got itself a talented AM.
Southampton has got itself a talented AM.
Aribo is destined to be a PL star.
Aribo is destined to be a PL star.
A stray bullet for Arsenal?
A stray bullet for Arsenal?
How many penalties will Aribo win next season?
How many penalties will Aribo win next season?
Aribo is the second Super Eagles player to join a PL club this summer after Taiwo Awoniyi.
Aribo is the second Super Eagles player to join a PL club this summer after Taiwo Awoniyi.

Aribo scored 26 goals and recorded 25 assists in 149 games for the Rangers.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how will you rate Aribo's transfer from Europa League finalist Rangers to Southampton?

