How FIFA's Away goal rule could hand Ghana lifeline over Nigeria

The two West African countries will once again renew their footballing rivalry in a 'winner takes all encounter' after playing out a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi last Friday.

Nigeria Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo contests the ball with Ghana Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah Pulse Nigeria

Tuesday's jollof derby is certainly one to watch out for as bragging rights as well as cultural pride are fully at stake as the winner of this encounter will count as one of the five countries to represent Africa at the World Cup later this year.

Pulse Nigeria

However, after first-leg's barren draw, there will finally be winner for the return leg either through regulation time, extra-time or penalties.

Football's governing body FIFA unlike UEFA will still use the 'away goal' rule to determine eventual winners after their encounter in both legs.

Pulse Nigeria

According to FIFA: "The aggregate score which is the team with the most goals from the two matches, will determine the winner of Home & Away competition. If the game remains tied, the side with the most away goals will be declared as the winner."

What this simply means is that, for Nigeria to qualify - the Super Eagles must win Ghana either during 90 minutes, extra-time or through penalties (If the game remains 0-0 after 120 minutes of action).

Pulse Nigeria

This rule ultimately warns that the Super Eagles must be cautious of conceding in Tuesday's clash because the Black Stars similarly have a lifeline with this knowledge after Nigeria failed to score in Kumasi

For The Black Stars, at the very minimum - they must score the Super Eagles to even think or dream in that direction.

FIFA's away goal rule also means Ghana would qualify if the score finishes in a 2-2 draw.

Twitter/NGSuperEagles

Ultimately, Ghana need not just score for starters but they must outscore the Super Eagles in Abuja if they so desire to be in Qatar later this year for the 2022 World Cup finals and the Super Eagles face a tricky test later on Tuesday evening as both sides lock horns in Abuja.