How Emmanuel Dennis celebrated his first Super Eagles goal

Izuchukwu Akawor
Emmanuel Dennis wrapped up proceedings during the Agadir Carnage between the Super Eagles and True Parrots of Sao Tome and Principe.

Emmanuel Dennis celebrates with Alex Iwobi.
Watford talisman Emmanuel Dennis is on cloud nine (9) after scoring his first international goal for Nigeria and Super Eagles.

Dennis wrapped up things for Nigeria as the Super Eagles recorded a historic 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in the second match of the AFCON2023Q on Monday.

Victor Osimhen was the obvious star of the evening in Morocco after the SSC Napoli forward was involved in six (6) of the ten goals scored by Nigeria.

Osimhen scored four (4) goals and assisted two more to help Nigeria's Super Eagles make it two wins out of two in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Osimhen breaks Kanu and Okocha's record as Peseiro secures Nigeria's biggest win

10 incredible records set by Nigeria in 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome

Sao Tome walloping signposts new attacking emphasis under Jose Peseiro

However, Dennis also joined in on the act after coming off the bench to score the final goal of the day.

The 25-year-old, who impressed in his first season in the English Premier League, was fouled in the box, he picked himself up and calmly converted the resultant penalty in stoppage time to finish off what was a dominant and historic performance from the Jose Peseiro boys.

It was his first international goal for Nigeria and the wide forward has reacted with excitement to the first of many for his country, describing the moment as "priceless".

"First one for the (Super) Eagles 🦅❤️ Priceless feeling," Dennis posted on his Facebook page.

Dennis received a fair rating for his goal after he replaced another scorer on the day, Ademola Lookman, with 19 minutes to play.

