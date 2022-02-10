How can Hodgson line up Watford's Super Eagles to escape relegation?

With a number of Super Eagles stars in its ranks, both in the present and in recent years, the Hornets have shuttled between maintaining Premier League status, getting relegated, gaining promotion, and fighting again to keep the Premier League status it gained.

For new manager Hodgson, the major focus will be to maintain that Premier League status for this side wallowing in relegation waters. The Nigerians currently in his team are key to this ambition.

Interestingly, Nigerians in the current Watford squad make 13.3 per cent of its first-team players, excluding those on loan. This is only second to England which boasts the highest: 20%. Brazil and Morocco follow in third with 6.6%.

How can Hodgson harness the use of this 13.3 percentile to the benefit of Watford's relegation survival and the gladness of their Nigerian fanbase?

Hodgson is the 15th permanent appointment in the Pozzo family's less-than 10-year reign at Watford and, the 22nd in Hodgson's long managing career. But neither of that will be the on 74-year-old's mind when he lines up his squad.

Hodgson is known for his 4-4-2 formation, and with Watford's new reinforcements in the midfield, this might be a formation to stick with.

The former England manager mostly chose a 4-3-3 offensive style at Crystal Palace, Watford's forwards, who also double as wingers, might make it worth exploring here as well. However, it should be noted this was Claudio Ranieri's preferred formation at the Hornets, and it never seemed to work.

William Troost-Ekong

Playing Troost-Ekong in Watford's defence would be a good start. The 28-year-old was a regular for Ranieri, starting 15 of Watford's 21 league games, and coming in as a substitute in one - Watford's famous 4-1 victory over Manchester United.

His partnership at the centre-back with Craig Cathcart has been the most solid for Watford, as it has contributed to three wins and a draw. The Hornets' fourth win also came with Troost-Ekong in defence, this time in partnership with Christian Kabasele in their opening day victory over Aston Villa.

While the purchase of Samir from Udinese and experienced free-agent Nicolas N'Koulou might give Hodgson more options, Troost-Ekong remains a trustworthy option for the centre-back position.

Peter Oghenekaro Etebo

Hodgson should see Etebo's return from the knee injury that kept him out since October 2021 as a huge welcome package.

The on-loan central midfielder, who played only six Premier League games for the Hornets before his layoff, ensured they won two of those fixtures and drew one. In his absence, Watford lost 11 games, winning only two. Should Hodgson seek a solid midfield, Etebo could offer him the kind of support Wilfred Ndidi offers Leicester City in the defensive and central midfield unit.

Samuel Kalu

Given Hodgson's fondness for the use of wingers in the 4-2-2 double 6 and 4-3-3 attack, Kalu comes into a Watford team that lacks natural wingers and offers no real competition for the Nigerian.

The former Bordeaux man was deployed mostly out-of-position in the Ligue 1, filling in the attacking midfield or the centre-forward positions. While his versatility might be an added advantage for Hodgson, the Watford gaffer should stick to playing him in his natural right-wing position as he could be more beneficial there.

With Watford's in-form Ismaila Sarr the only real positional challenge for Kalu, Hodgson could opt for discretion while deploying Nigerian on one side and the Senegal international on the other. Intermittently, he could bring in Joao Pedro, Cucho Hernandez or left-back Ken Sema as their substitutes.

Emmanuel Dennis

There should be no second-guesses for Hodgson as to why Dennis should be a starter in his team and a key ingredient to escaping relegation. The 24-year-old Nigerian has scored eight goals, making him the Premier League's fifth-highest goalscorer behind Mohamed Salah (16), Diogo Jota (10), Jamie Vardy (9) and Michail Antonio (8).