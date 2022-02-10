How Ademola Lookman will fit into the Super Eagles starting lineup

The Leicester City winger had previously represented England at under 19, 20 and 21 levels but looks unlikely to ever get a chance with the senior national team.

IMAGO / PA Images

But he will most likely get his chance with the Super Eagles which provides an opportunity to examine his potential place in the team.

24-year old Lookman has played the majority of his career as a left-winger but can also feature on the right-wing and occasionally as a support striker.

That would imply a potential clash with Super Eagles’ star player, Moses Simon who dazzled on the left-wing at AFCON 2021. But just like Lookman, Simon can also multitask on both wings which could lead to a deadly partnership in wide areas for the Super Eagles.

Instagram

Lookman has registered five goals and three assists in fifteen starts across all competitions for Leicester City so far this season which is a decent return.

He possesses pace and trickery that would complement Moses Simon quite well and give the Super Eagles an equal amount of threat on both wings, which was something that was sorely missed in Nigeria's AFCON 2021 campaign.

Samuel Chukwueze and Chidera Ejuke have been too inconsistent lately and Alex Iwobi simply is no longer good enough which means there is an opening for Lookman to get into the team if he takes his chances.

Pulse Nigeria

He is the most similar to Moses Simon of all the Super Eagles' wide options and can certainly produce an equal amount of energy and threat thus bringing balance to the front line.