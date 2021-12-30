Henry Onyekuru set to join Super Eagles AFCON2021 camp after late call-up

Izuchukwu Akawor
Onyekuru is set to join the Cameroon party for the AFCON21

Former Monaco forward Henry Onyekuru could be on his way to the AFCON2021 in Cameroon next month according to reports from Greece.

The Olympiacos versatile star has been handed a late call to the Super Eagles as per Greek paper, Gazzetta.

"On Wednesday night, Onyekuru was suddenly invited by the Nigerian national team," they posted on their website.

Super Eagles interim boss, Augustine Eguavoen made public his 28-man squad public with the 24-year-old one of the notable omissions from the list of 10 forwards invited.

However, according to Gazzetta, Onyekuru will join the Super Eagles camp, which is already open in Abuja, after injuries to some players.

"while he was initially excluded, due to injuries of some "players", a gap was created, which was deemed appropriate to be filled by the ace of Olympiacos," Gazzetta concluded.

At the time of filing this report, Onyekuru's invitation and who he will replace ate yet to be confirmed by the NFF or Super Eagles.

Onyekuru has failed to score or assist a goal in 11 matches for the Greek giants this season.

