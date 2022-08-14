Henry Onyekuru scores again in Adana Demirspor's 3-0 win over Sivasspor

Jidechi Chidiezie
Onyekuru scored another goal in the second week of the Turkish Super League, making it 2 out of 2.

Adana Demirspor 3-0 Sivasspor
The second week of Turkish Super League saw Adana Demirspor host Demir Sivasspor, winning the tough fight 3-0 at the new Adana Stadium.

Goals from Younes Belhanda in the 41st minute, Henry Onyekuru in the 51st minute and Akintola in the 70th minute sealed the home team the victory at full-time.

With this win, Adana Demirspor increased their points tally to 6, while Sivasspor remained at 1 point in the league.

Adana got the first goal of the game as Belhanda's hard shot from the ground outside the penalty arc, hit the goal pole in the corner where goalkeeper Muammer Zulfikar Yıldırım was, before going into net.

The result did not change as the VAR examination confirmed that an the allegation of Belhanda fouling Robin Yalcın before the goal was false, with referee Mert Guzenge handing Adana a 1-0 lead.

Italian star Mario Balotelli replaced Britt Assombalonga in the 64th minute in Adana Demirspor before Onyekuru increased it to two.

Akintola, who was in the vacant position on the right wing, met the ball and sent it to Onyekuru whose headed shot went down the the far post.

In the first week of the league, Adana Demirspor had defeated Giresunspor 3-2 in a game that saw Nigeria's Onyekuru open his account in the league, meaning his goal against Sivasspor took him to two goals so far this season.

In the 70th minute, Onyekuru sent the ball to the back of the defense, before Balotelli's mid-shot counter shot bounced off the goalkeeper Muammer and Akintola finished the ball to the empty goal.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

