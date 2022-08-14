Henry Onyekuru scores again in Adana Demirspor's 3-0 win over Sivasspor

Goals from Younes Belhanda in the 41st minute, Henry Onyekuru in the 51st minute and Akintola in the 70th minute sealed the home team the victory at full-time.

With this win, Adana Demirspor increased their points tally to 6, while Sivasspor remained at 1 point in the league.

Pulse Nigeria

Adana got the first goal of the game as Belhanda's hard shot from the ground outside the penalty arc, hit the goal pole in the corner where goalkeeper Muammer Zulfikar Yıldırım was, before going into net.

The result did not change as the VAR examination confirmed that an the allegation of Belhanda fouling Robin Yalcın before the goal was false, with referee Mert Guzenge handing Adana a 1-0 lead.

Italian star Mario Balotelli replaced Britt Assombalonga in the 64th minute in Adana Demirspor before Onyekuru increased it to two.

Akintola, who was in the vacant position on the right wing, met the ball and sent it to Onyekuru whose headed shot went down the the far post.

In the first week of the league, Adana Demirspor had defeated Giresunspor 3-2 in a game that saw Nigeria's Onyekuru open his account in the league, meaning his goal against Sivasspor took him to two goals so far this season.