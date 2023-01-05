Henry Onyekuru hits twice as Adana Demirspor breezes past Michael Ologo's Istanbulspor

Adana took the lead in the first half thanks to a VAR-awarded penalty in the 29th minute that sent the Ocak Faith Terim stadium rocking.

Three other second-half goals accompanied Onyekuru's two goals in the 55th and 79th minutes, allowing Adana to keep pressure on table-toppers Galatasaray while keeping Istanbulspor at the bottom of the table.

Brilliant Onyekuru scores a brace

Onyekuru started on the left side of Adana's midfield in a hybrid 4-4-2 that saw him occupy positions on the left flank like a winger in a 4-3-3.

AFP

He started very lively in the first-half but kept his best for the second-half of the game.

Adana were already two goals up when Onyekuru got his first goal of the game, but neither Younes Belhanda's penalty nor Yusuf Sari's strike for Adana's second could lay claim to being better efforts.

Onyekuru finished a brilliant team move that started with an impressive build-out from the back, leaving him free on the left flank to pounce on a slide rule pass from Belhanda.

His second came in the 79th minute. This time, substitute Emre Akbaba came up with the assist.

Onyekuru finished the game but did not pick up a third to earn himself the match ball.

His brace, on the other hand, brings his season total to six league goals, making him the club's joint-leading scorer and ranking sixth among the league's top scorers.

Disappointing outing for Michael Ologo

19-year-old Nigerian centre-back Michael Ologo played for 60 minutes and saw his Istanbulspor concede three goals on his watch.

AFP

Michael barely put a foot wrong personally, but his three interceptions and 89 per cent pass completion rate were insufficient on the day.