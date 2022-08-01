Super Eagles defender Awaziem joins Croatian side on season-long loan

Awaziem has joined the Croatian club, HNK Hajduk, on a one-year loan deal with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

"Chidozie Awaziem is Hajduk's new stopper," the club posted on their official website.

"Hajduk and Boavista have agreed to a one-year loan with the option to buy out the contract at the end of the season," the statement added.

Speaking on the move, Sporting Director Mid-august Nikolicius is happy to have added a technical and tactical player with the experience of Awaziem.

"He is a player with very good technical, tactical and excellent physical characteristics," he said.

"In his career, he played at the highest level of football in some of Europe's top leagues. He is a standard member of the Nigerian National team," he added.

"With these qualities, it will certainly contribute to the quality of our defense and will bring a new dimension to the team."

Awaziem wants to impress the fans

On his part, Awaziem can't wait to get started and to impress the passionate fans of the club.

"I know that Split is a beautiful city and that the fans are very passionate and love football," he told the club media.

"I love football too, so we're very much alike in that. I came to Split to do my best and to meet our goals." he added.

The defender began his football career at NPFL club, El-Kanemi, before he moved to Porto's football academy in 2014 where he made over 60 appearances for the Porto B team, and made 10 first-team appearances.

He then embarked on more loan moves to Nantes, Turkey's Rizespor, Spain's Leganes and finally Boavista, who made the transfer permanent after he impressed.