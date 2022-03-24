2022 WCQ

Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Black Stars are currently preparing for the first leg of their World Cup playoff clash against their West African rivals, but they could be without one of their best players.

Ghana
Ghana

Ghana are sweating on the fitness of Daniel Kofi Kyereh ahead of the first leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff clash against Nigeria.

Recommended articles

According to reports, Kyereh missed Ghana's final training on Thursday evening with a suspected thigh injury.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury in Wednesday's training session and had his thigh strapped with ice.

It remains to be seen if the former Wehen Wiesbaden midfielder would be fit for the clash against Nigeria on Friday.

Kyereh's potential absence would be a big miss for Ghana as he has been one of the country's best players this season.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh Pulse Nigeria

The 26-year-old's creativity in the middle of the park will be needed if the Black Stars are to get anything from the game.

Kyereh has been arguably Ghana's top attacking midfielder this campaign, having scored ten goals and provided ten assists in 24 league games for St Pauli in the Bundesliga two.

‘Our new crush’ – Black Stars new boy Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is getting all the ‘fans’ on Twitter
‘Our new crush’ – Black Stars new boy Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is getting all the ‘fans’ on Twitter Pulse Ghana

Should he miss the game, he would be the second Ghanaian player to miss the clash after Edmund Addo, who has already been ruled out of the two games.

Edmund Addo (Twitter/Pulse Sports Nigeria)
Edmund Addo (Twitter/Pulse Sports Nigeria) Pulse Nigeria

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday before the Super Eagles welcome the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja four days later.

The winner over the two legs will join four other African countries at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.

Topics:

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Ghana

    Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

  • Super Eagles plane in Kumasi

    Nigerians 'fume' at Ghana's horrible welcome of the Super Eagles in Kumasi

  • Super Eagles possible line-up against the Black Stars of Ghana

    Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up against Ghana

Recommended articles

'Let's give them the fight of the year'- Anthony Joshua's camp confirms June rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

'Let's give them the fight of the year'- Anthony Joshua's camp confirms June rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

Nigerians 'fume' at Ghana's horrible welcome of the Super Eagles in Kumasi

Nigerians 'fume' at Ghana's horrible welcome of the Super Eagles in Kumasi

Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up against Ghana

Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up against Ghana

Buhari receives Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo in Abuja ahead of Super Eagles clash against the Black Stars [Photos]

Buhari receives Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo in Abuja ahead of Super Eagles clash against the Black Stars [Photos]

Trending

2022 WCQ

'Naija mo ti de'- Ademola Lookman announces his arrival in Super Eagles camp

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman
2022 WCQ

5 Super Eagles players to watch as Nigeria battle Ghana for World Cup spot

Bassey and Balogun
2022 WCQ

Super Eagles celebrate improved pitch at Moshood Abiola Stadium

The newly improved Moshood Abiola Stadium pitch
2022 WCQ

How many times have the Super Eagles broken Ghana's hearts during World Cup qualifiers?

.
2022 WCQ

5 Black Stars players to watch as Nigeria battle Ghana for World Cup spot

2022 WCQ

Why Nigeria may need Obasanjo as President for 5 days to overcome Ghana

Obasanjo-Super Eagles
2022 WCQ

'These are matches that we must win' NFF general Secretary rallies the troops

The NFF has reiterated its support for the Super Eagles
EXCLUSIVE

Mozez Praiz: 'Iyalaya anybody can be beaten' was never personal

Mozez Praiz reveals his popular phrase 'Iyalaya enibodi can be beaten' was just an honest admission