Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

According to reports, Kyereh missed Ghana's final training on Thursday evening with a suspected thigh injury.

The 26-year-old picked up the injury in Wednesday's training session and had his thigh strapped with ice.

It remains to be seen if the former Wehen Wiesbaden midfielder would be fit for the clash against Nigeria on Friday.

Kyereh's potential absence would be a big miss for Ghana as he has been one of the country's best players this season.

The 26-year-old's creativity in the middle of the park will be needed if the Black Stars are to get anything from the game.

Kyereh has been arguably Ghana's top attacking midfielder this campaign, having scored ten goals and provided ten assists in 24 league games for St Pauli in the Bundesliga two.

Should he miss the game, he would be the second Ghanaian player to miss the clash after Edmund Addo, who has already been ruled out of the two games.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday before the Super Eagles welcome the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja four days later.