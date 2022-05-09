Eddie Nketiah's two goals for Arsenal against Leeds United saw him equal Kanu Nwankwo's record. Nketiah scored his second brace in the Premier League this season to help Arsenal to a 2-1 win.
Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah matches Kanu Nwankwo's Arsenal feat
The 22-year-old was the Gunners' hero on Sunday as they beat Leeds at the Emirates Stadium.
Nketiah's second Premier League double
Having scored twice against Chelsea, Nketiah replicated the same feat with another brace inside the opening ten minutes to set Arsenal on their way to victory.
His brace saw him become the first Arsenal player to score twice in the opening ten minutes of a Premier League since Kanu did it against Sunderland in 2002.
Kanu scored in the third and ninth minute as Arsenal won 3-0 against the Black Stars in October 2002.
Nketiah's goals in the fifth and tenth minute against Leeds United make him the second Arsenal player to achieve the feat since Kanu.
ALSO READ: "Declan Rice forgot Nketiah’s mum made him Jollof" - Reactions as 'determined' Arsenal reclaim fourth in PL
Arsenal on course for Champions League but Nketiah's future remain uncertain
His two strikes put Arsenal on course for Champions League qualification next season. The Gunners are currently four points clear of Tottenham and will seal qualification if they can beat their North-London rivals.
Nketiah will hope to feature in the game, but his future remains uncertain beyond this season. His contract at Arsenal runs out in June, with no discussions about a renewal yet.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not worried, though, saying the ex-Leeds striker should be left alone to enjoy his fine run of form.
Nketiah has been at Arsenal since he left Chelsea as a teenager in 2015. He has scored nine goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season.
More from category
-
Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah matches Kanu Nwankwo's Arsenal feat
-
Is Jay-Jay Okocha the best Nigerian to play in the Premier League?
-
Nigeria gain revenge against Ghana to kick off WAFU B U2O Cup with a win